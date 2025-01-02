East Sussex Football League: Season resumes with top-of-the-table encounters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League season is poised to resume this weekend following the festive break.

A full programme of league fixtures is scheduled for this Saturday as clubs across the league's five divisions prepare to return to action after the Christmas pause.

And there's an eye-catching first-versus-third clash in the Premier Division as leaders Hollington United entertain Punnetts Town.

Hollington begin 2025 with a nine-point lead over second-placed Rye Town, who have two games in hand, having won their last nine matches in all competitions.

Hollington United are the premier leaders | Picture: Peter Bates

Punnetts are also in good form, even if their run of seven successive league and cup wins was halted by a draw against The JC Tackleway last time out.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Rye are away to Sidley United, while Westfield II and Jesters Town will renew rivalries having previously locked horns on the final weekend before the break.

Fourth will take on first in Division One as unbeaten Ninfield host an SC Pass & Move side which will be eager to bounce back after losing its final match before Christmas.

Ninfield are currently eight points adrift of Pass & Move having played four fewer matches, so Saturday's meeting is a key one in the overall picture.

Second-placed Northiam 75, who are five points off the pace with three games in hand on the leaders, will be eager to avoid any slip-ups as they head to Hawkhurst United.

The top two will go head-to-head in Division Three as top dogs Crowhurst III meet The JC Tackleway II.

Crowhurst are a point better off than Tackleway at present, albeit having played twice more. Mountfield United, who make the short trip to Robertsbridge United, are two points further back in third.

And fourth will play second in Division Four as unbeaten Pevensey & Westham travel to Bexhill AAC III.

Pevensey are two points worse off than pacesetters Northiam 75 II with a game in hand and four points above AAC having played once more.

What’s more, unbeaten Division Two high-fliers Victoria Baptists will entertain Ashurst United in the last 16 of the Sussex Junior Challenge Cup at Eastbourne’s Old Town Rec.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Hollington United 12-31 (+34 goal difference), Rye Town 10-22 (+8), Punnetts Town 10-21 (+18), Westfield II 9-14 (+8), Sandhurst 11-14 (-8), The JC Tackleway 11-11 (-7), Jesters Town 9-10 (-2), Sidley United 13-10 (-19), Sedlescombe Rangers 9-5 (-15), Bexhill AAC 8-5 (-17). Bexhill Town withdrawn.

Division 1 (played-points): SC Pass & Move 12-28 (+30), Northiam 75 9-23 (+23), Rye Town II 10-22 (+24), Ninfield 8-20 (+23), Herstmonceux 8-12 (-9), St Leonards Social 10-10 (-13), Hawkhurst United 9-6 (-18), Crowhurst II* 11-3 (-40), Battle Town II 11-2 (-20). * = points adjusted.

Division 2 (played-points): Bexhill AAC II 9-23 (+18), Victoria Baptists 9-21 (+26), Westfield III 10-17 (-5), Wadhurst United 8-13 (+7), Little Common II 8-13 (+4), Parkfield 9-9 (-5), Hooe 7-7 (-6), Catsfield 10-6 (-10), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 10-1 (-29). Jesters Town II withdrawn.

Division 3 (played-points): Crowhurst III 12-26 (+23), The JC Tackleway II 10-25 (+28), Mountfield United 10-23 (+20), Ticehurst 11-20 (+14), Orington 10-16 (+2), Burwash 8-11 (+2), Robertsbridge United 10-8 (-7), Battle Town Development 7-6 (-17), Hastings Athletic 12-6 (-31), Westfield IV 8-0 (-34).

Division 4 (played-points): Northiam 75 II 12-29 (+34), Pevensey & Westham 11-27 (+53), The JC Tackleway III 12-25 (+58), Bexhill AAC III 10-23 (+31), Robertsbridge United II 10-15 (+4), Sovereign Saints Development 10-14 (+14), St Leonards Social II 11-10 (-23), Hastings Comets 9-9 (+7), Icklesham Casuals 11-8 (-23), Hawkhurst United II 12-7 (-23), Hastings Athletic II 10-0 (-132).

Fixtures – Saturday January 4 (kick-off 2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Hollington United v Punnetts Town, Sandhurst v Bexhill AAC, Sedlescombe Rangers v The JC Tackleway, Sidley United v Rye Town, Westfield II v Jesters Town.

Division 1: Battle Town II v Crowhurst II, Hawkhurst United v Northiam 75, Ninfield v SC Pass & Move, St Leonards Social v Herstmonceux.

Division 2: Catsfield v Wadhurst United, Parkfield v Westfield III.

Division 3: Burwash v Battle Town Development, Crowhurst III v The JC Tackleway II, Robertsbridge United v Mountfield United, Westfield IV v Hastings Athletic.

Division 4: Bexhill AAC III v Pevensey & Westham, Hastings Athletic II v Robertsbridge United II, Icklesham Casuals v The JC Tackleway III, Northiam 75 II v Hastings Comets.

Sussex Junior Challenge Cup, 4th round (1.30pm): Victoria Baptists v Ashurst United.