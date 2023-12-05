East Sussex Football League: Tate strikes as Crowhurst replace Rye Town at the top

Crowhurst are the new leaders of the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League.

The Crows reached the Premier Division summit after winning by a Wes Tate goal to nil away to mid-table Bexhill AAC on Saturday.

They're a point clear of previous top dogs Rye Town, whose game at third-placed Punnetts Town was postponed, having played two more matches.

Elsewhere in the top flight, Sidley United made it four straight victories in all competitions – the last three of them by a 3-1 scoreline – by overcoming 10-man Hawkhurst United.

The goals of Lewis Wade and Andy Atkin put Sidley two-up at half time, and though the Hawks got one back, Archie Ball's late strike sealed a result which lifted Sidley up a spot to ninth.

The match between Sandhurst and The JC Tackleway was called off.

The sole Division One fixture produced eight goals as SC Pass+Move Arrows enjoyed a 5-3 success at Battle Town II.

Charlie Honey’s hat-trick, and one apiece by Curtis Coombes and Connor Wood fired the Arrows up to fourth – level on points with the teams in second and third.

Two Kieren Martin goals and one from Giorgio Wingrove weren’t quite enough for Battle

The last remaining unbeaten record in Division Two is over after Bexhill Rovers were beaten 2-0 away to table-topping Northiam 75.

The finishing of Jan Bailey and Bradley Najair earned three precious points for Northiam, who are eight points above third-placed Rovers having played three more matches.

Northiam also lead second-placed Rye Town II by six points having played twice more. Rye's first team are now the only side in the league’s five divisions yet to lose a league game this season.

Victoria Baptists' clash at home to Hooe was postponed.

Parkfield hit the front in Division Three on the back of a 5-2 triumph against Sedlescombe Rangers Development.

James Graham and Stuart Lewis grabbed two goals apiece and Joe Smith also netted as Parkfield moved a point above Catsfield with a game in hand. Lex Russell and Jake Warner replied for Rangers.

Crowhurst III closed to within a point of Division Four pacesetters The JC Tackleway II via a 6-0 win against Hastings Athletic.

A Jacob Waller hat-trick, two from Liam Oxley and Rhys Smith's finish secured a ninth victory in 10 league and cup outings for the second-placed Crows.

Fourth-placed Hastings Comets chalked up their third consecutive win, seeing off Robertsbridge United II 6-1 on home turf.

Brandon Smith's treble, an Alex Neville double and one from Luke Darvill lifted Comets to just a point behind third-placed Burwash, albeit having played once more. Danny Turner was on target for the Bridge.

After beginning their league programme with five straight defeats, Icklesham Casuals have now picked up four points from their last two encounters.

Casuals celebrated their first victory of the campaign after edging out fifth-placed Battle Town Development by the odd goal in seven, with David Pugh and Freddie Novis both scoring twice.

There was also plenty of cup action at the weekend, including a straightforward 5-0 success for Peche Hill Select at Robertsbridge United in the ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup.

Sean Lennard's hat-trick, and one each from Frankie Eldridge and Bradley West earned Division One side Peche a home quarter-final against Wadhurst United or Little Common II.

Premier Division trio Hollington United, St Leonards Social and Westfield II all advanced to the last eight of the Macron Store Hastings Cup.

Archie Baker and Lewis Neech netted twice each, and Danny Spice and Will Spice were also on the scoresheet as Hollington won 6-1 away to Bexhill Town. Jake Hemsley retaliated.

Liam Baker plundered a four-goal salvo as Social eased past Hollington United II 8-0. Ashley McCann bagged a brace, and there was one each for Nour Eid and Che Davis.

Westfield scraped past Division One outfit Little Common II 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at The Parish Field. Attilio Field notched for the Commoners.

In the quarter-finals, Westfield will host Sidley United, Hollington will visit Bexhill AAC or Hawkhurst United, Social will go to Rye Town and Sedlescombe Rangers II will entertain Sandhurst.

Jesters Town, Ninfield and Catsfield progressed to the last eight of the Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup.

Division One leaders Jesters scored five first-half goals and seven more in the second period to prevail 12-0 away to Division Four side Hawkhurst United II.

The goals were shared between eight different players. Louis Osborne, Charlie Denton and Jake Maynard all scored twice, while Reece Davey, Freddie Lloyd, Charlie Luffman, Remareo Tapper and Samuel Fielder also got in on the act.

Ninfield, who are second in Division One after beating Jesters the previous weekend, were narrow 2-1 home victors against Orington, from Division Three.

Strikes by Jason Taylor and Ryan Souter were just about enough for Ninfield, who were pushed all the way by an Orington outfit for whom Andrew Swindles found the net.

Catsfield triumphed 4-0 in an all-Division Three affair at home to Mountfield United, while Westfield III versus Burwash succumbed to the weather.

The Cats will host Northiam, Jesters will entertain Battle Town II and Ninfield will head to Westfield or Burwash in the quarter-finals.

Crowhurst II will visit Bexhill Rovers or Robertsbridge United in the Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup quarter-finals after outgunning Wadhurst United 5-0.

The Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup first-round tie between The JC Tackleway II and Ticehurst was abandoned, while Sovereign Saints II versus Herstmonceux in the Eastbourne FA Vice-Presidents Cup was postponed.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Crowhurst 10-23 (+17 goal difference), Rye Town 8-22 (+11), Punnetts Town 8-19 (+19), Westfield II 7-18 (+14), The JC Tackleway 11-18 (+1), Sandhurst 11-15 (+1), Bexhill AAC 9-15 (+1), Hollington United 10-13 (-2), Sidley United 9-9 (-11), St Leonards Social 9-7 (-11), Hawkhurst United 11-6 (-24), Bexhill Town 9-(-)1 (-16). * = points adjusted

Division 1: Jesters Town 7-18 (+20), Ninfield 5-12 (+4), Little Common II 9-12 (-1), SC Pass+Move Arrows 8-12 (-3), Herstmonceux 6-10 (+5), Peche Hill Select 4-9 (+2), Battle Town II 6-1 (-11), Hollington United II 5-(-)1 (-16). * = points adjusted. Rock-a-Nore withdrawn.

Division 2: Northiam 75 11-23 (+17), Rye Town II 9-17 (+13), Bexhill Rovers 8-15 (+10), Crowhurst II 7-13 (+4), Victoria Baptists 8-12 (0), Hooe 8-11 (0), Sedlescombe Rangers II 9-9 (-2), Wadhurst United 9-9 (-4), Robertsbridge United 6-3 (-11), Sovereign Saints II 7-3 (-27).

Division 3: Parkfield 7-18 (+11), Catsfield 8-17 (+10), Mountfield United 6-11 (0), Orington 9-11 (-3), Ticehurst 6-10 (+3), Bexhill AAC II 7-8 (+5), Westfield III 7-8 (0), Welcroft Park Rangers II 8-5 (-5), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 8-4 (-21).

Division 4: The JC Tackleway II 9-22 (+28), Crowhurst III 9-21 (+22), Burwash 8-17 (+12), Hastings Comets 9-16 (+2), Battle Town Development 9-12 (+0), Robertsbridge United II 9-9 (-14), Hastings Athletic 9-6 (-17), Icklesham Casuals 7-4 (-12), Hawkhurst United II 7-1 (-21).

Fixtures – Saturday December 9 (2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Bexhill Town v Bexhill AAC, Hawkhurst United v Westfield II, Punnetts Town v Sidley United, Sandhurst v Rye Town, St Leonards Social v Crowhurst.

Division 1: SC Pass+Move Arrows v Peche Hill Select.

Division 2: Hooe v Robertsbridge United.

Division 3: Parkfield v Westfield III, Sedlescombe Rangers Development v Orington.

Division 4: Robertsbridge United II v Hastings Athletic.

ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup, 2nd round (1.30pm): Crowhurst II v Northiam 75, Ninfield v Sedlescombe Rangers II, Rye Town II v Herstmonceux, Victoria Baptists v Hollington United II, Wadhurst United v Little Common II. 1st round: Jesters Town v Bexhill Rovers.

ESFL Division Three/Four Challenge Cup, 2nd round (1.30pm): Battle Town Development v Mountfield United, Bexhill AAC II v Icklesham Casuals, Catsfield v The JC Tackleway II, Hastings Comets v Hawkhurst United II, Ticehurst v Welcroft Park Rangers II.