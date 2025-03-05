East Sussex Football League: Victoria Baptists reach Sussex Junior Challenge Cup final

The Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League will be represented in a second county cup final later this season.

After Punnetts Town last month reached the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup decider, Victoria Baptists have now booked their place in the Sussex Junior Challenge Cup showpiece.

Kyle Daines netted the all-important goal as the Division Two leaders secured a 1-0 home win over Mid-Sussex League Division One side Newhaven reserves in Saturday’s semi-final.

The Baptists, who have come through five rounds in the county knockout competition, will face Mid-Sussex League Division Two North outfit Forest Row reserves for the silverware next month.

Meanwhile, Punnetts are also on the hunt for glory in the league’s Macron Store Hastings Cup after knocking out league leaders Hollington United in last weekend’s quarter-finals.

Strikes by Josh Albert, Tristan Jarvis and Harry Worsell gave Punnetts a superb 3-1 victory over a Hollington team which had won all of its previous 12 matches in all competitions. Rosh Wells replied for the Lions.

Punnetts will travel to Sandhurst in the last four after the Kent outfit – who Punnetts will also meet in the ESFL Challenge Cup (Premier Division) semi-finals – enjoyed a 3-1 success away to Rye Town.

The finishing of Adam Hsuan, Edward Rosetti and Sam Wigram ensured Sandhurst came out on top, despite Charlie Stevens hitting the target for fellow Premier Division side Rye.

The other last-four encounter will be an inter-club clash between Bexhill AAC and Bexhill AAC II.

The front side, which plays in the top flight, eased past Division Two team Catsfield 6-1 thanks to a Zack McEniry hat-trick, two from Ben Barton and an Ashley Elphick finish. David Hawes nabbed a consolation for the Cats.

The seconds triumphed 3-1 at fellow Division Two team Westfield III thanks to a Leo Oliver brace and Hary Thomas strike. Frankie Walbrin notched for Westfield.

Ninfield became the third club through to the semi-finals of the ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 1/2) courtesy of a 4-0 triumph away to Northiam 75.

Two Jason Taylor goals, and one apiece by Jordan Uttley and Mark Franks ensured Ninfield prevailed in the battle of the two remaining unbeaten teams in Division One.

Their reward is a last-four meeting with Rye Town II.

Wadhurst United, from Division Two, progressed to the quarter-finals via a 5-0 home win over Division One outfit Crowhurst II.

A Jack Pearman hat-trick, along with Morgan Norris and Ryan Watkins finishes ensured Wadhurst will entertain Bexhill AAC II in the last eight.

Crowhurst III eased through to the quarter-finals of the ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 3/4), beating Sovereign Saints Development 8-3 at Bexhill Road.

Joe Millar’s treble, and one each from Oliver Clark, Nathan Dolby, Joshua Naylor, Louis Hart and Elliott Waller earned the Crows a home tie against fellow Division Three high-fliers Mountfield United.

Seth Anderson, Jordan Catt and Archie Dixon hit the net for Saints as the goals flowed at Bexhill Road.

There was also league action in all five divisions last weekend.

Sedlescombe Rangers climbed off the foot of the Premier Division thanks to a 1-1 home draw against Jesters Town – a marked improvement on their 5-1 loss in the previous weekend’s reverse fixture.

Alfie Finch’s goal was enough to lift Sedlescombe a point above Bexhill AAC, albeit having played three games more.

With Ninfield in cup action, SC Pass & Move went back to the top of Division One by dint of a narrow 3-2 away win against St Leonards Social – their first victory since November 23.

Connor Wood came off the bench to score two of 10-man Pass & Move’s goals, with Joshua Paige claiming the other. Rob Mitchell and Sam Richardson were on target for Social.

Third-placed Rye Town II kept themselves very much in the thick of things by edging past Battle Town II 2-1 away from home. Shea Potter got Battle’s goal.

Rye are a point behind Ninfield having played an extra match and three back of Pass & Move with three games in hand.

Charlie Mackay plundered a five-goal salvo for Herstmonceux as they saw off Hawkhurst United 6-0 at Lime Cross to go fifth.

Devon Mighty got the other in an emphatic return to winning ways for Herstmonceux after four successive league and cup defeats.

In Division Two, Hooe recorded their sixth draw in 10 league fixtures this season as their home clash against Little Common II ended 1-1.

Nathan Corke’s second-half goal ensured another share of the spoils for sixth-placed Hooe, while Ben Gardner’s strike was enough to send Common up to third.

Mountfield United closed in on Division Three’s top two by opening up a 4-0 half-time lead on their way to outgunning fourth-placed Ticehurst 6-1 at Riverhall.

Cameron Clark’s brace, and one apiece from Harry Compton, Josh Day, Steven Fortsch and Nicky Crew did the damage for Mountfield. Edward Harwood claimed a late consolation for Ticehurst.

Third-placed Mountfield are now level on points – and goal difference – with second-placed The JC Tackleway II having played an extra match and three adrift of leaders Crowhurst III with two games in hand.

Fifth-placed Orington went down 4-1 at home to Battle Town Development and have conceded all of their remaining league and cup fixtures.

Brandon Easley’s goal was the sole highlight for Orington as a Sonny Pitcher hat-trick and one from Kelvin Lowes gave sixth-placed Battle the points.

Burwash ended their long wait for a win by narrowly getting the better of Westfield IV 3-2 at Swan Meadow.

A Robert Swaine brace and Lewis Fairs goal ensured seventh-placed Burwash walked off the pitch victorious for the first time since September. Bobby Baldock and Oliver Russell were Westfield’s marksmen.

Division Four table-toppers Pevensey & Westham were beaten 3-1 away to The JC Tackleway III, who are now their closest rivals in the standings.

Two Rikki Matthews goals and a Daniel Barrellie strike gave Tackleway the spoils at Bexhill Road, despite Stuart Potter scoring for Pevensey.

The result leaves Pevensey five points ahead of Tackleway, albeit having played twice more.

Northiam 75 II dropped to third – six points behind Pevensey with three games in hand – after having to settle for a 2-2 away draw against eighth-placed Icklesham Casuals.

The goals of Matthew Bricknell and Julian Carney for Northiam were matched by George Stoodley and Archie Brunt for Casuals.

Mark Funnell helped himself to four of the goals as fourth-placed Bexhill AAC III ran out 6-1 winners at home to St Leonards Social II.

Kurt Excell, Ian Rise and Matthew Simmons were also on the scoresheet for AAC, who are seven points back of Pevensey having played three fewer fixtures.

A 4-1 home success over Hawkhurst United II lifted Robertsbridge United II into the top five.

Benjamin Hack’s brace, and one each by Ellis Dunga and Sam Wilkinson got the job done for the Bridge even though Carl Emberson struck for the Hawks.

And after 15 consecutive losses in all competitions, Hastings Athletic II finally tasted victory for the first time all season.

Athletic’s persistence and determination were rewarded with a 2-1 triumph against Hastings Comets in the Bexhill Road derby. Luke Darvill scored for a Comets side which finished with 10 men.

This coming Saturday’s schedule includes both semi-finals in the ESFL Challenge Cup (Premier Division).

Standings – Premier Division (played-points): Hollington United 14-37 (+37 goal difference), Rye Town 13-24 (+7), Punnetts Town 12-21 (+16), The JC Tackleway 14-20 (-2), Sidley United 16-20 (-16), Jesters Town 14-17 (+1), Westfield II 9-14 (+8), Sandhurst 11-12 (-8), Sedlescombe Rangers 15-9 (-23), Bexhill AAC 12-8 (-20). Bexhill Town withdrawn.

Division 1 (played-points): SC Pass & Move 15-31 (+28), Ninfield 11-29 (+35), Rye Town II 12-28 (+30), Northiam 75 10-24 (+24), Herstmonceux 11-15 (-9), St Leonards Social 13-14 (-13), Hawkhurst United 11-7 (-24), Crowhurst II 11-4 (-45), Battle Town II 14-3 (-26). * = points adjusted.

Division 2 (played-points): Victoria Baptists 11-27 (+30), Bexhill AAC II 10-26 (+22), Little Common II 12-20 (+2), Westfield III 11-20 (-4), Wadhurst United 9-13 (+6), Hooe 10-12 (+3), Parkfield 13-10 (-11), Catsfield 11-9 (-8), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 13-1 (-40). Jesters Town II withdrawn.

Division 3 (played-points): Crowhurst III 16-34 (+24), The JC Tackleway II 13-31 (+32), Mountfield United 14-31 (+32), Ticehurst 14-23 (+6), Orington 18-20 (-2), Battle Town Development 10-15 (-11), Burwash 10-14 (+2), Robertsbridge United 11-11 (-7), Hastings Athletic 15-7 (-41), Westfield IV 11-2 (-35).

Division 4 (played-points): Pevensey & Westham 17-39 (+65), The JC Tackleway III 15-34 (+67), Northiam 75 II 14-33 (+38), Bexhill AAC III 14-32 (+40), Robertsbridge United II 14-21 (+10), Sovereign Saints Development 12-20 (+21), Hastings Comets 14-15 (+3), Icklesham Casuals 15-12 (-21), Hawkhurst United II 16-10 (-35), St Leonards Social II 14-10 (-40), Hastings Athletic II 15-3 (-148).

Fixtures – Saturday March 8 (kick-off 2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Rye Town v Westfield II.

Division 1: Battle Town II v Hawkhurst United, Crowhurst II v Rye Town II, Ninfield v St Leonards Social, SC Pass & Move v Herstmonceux.

Division 2: Sedlescombe Rangers Development v Little Common II, Westfield III v Victoria Baptists.

Division 3: The JC Tackleway II v Burwash, Ticehurst v Battle Town Development.

Division 4: Hawkhurst United II v Hastings Athletic II, Pevensey & Westham v Hastings Comets (4pm), Robertsbridge United II v St Leonards Social II.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Premier Division) semi-finals: The JC Tackleway v Hollington United, Punnetts Town v Sandhurst (4pm).

ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 1/2) quarter-final: Wadhurst United v Bexhill AAC II.

ESFL Challenge Cup (Divisions 3/4), 2nd round: Bexhill AAC III v Icklesham Casuals.

Macron Store Hastings Vase, 2nd round: Sovereign Saints Development v Robertsbridge United.