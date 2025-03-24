East Sussex Over 60s beat Kent to go top of table

After failing to take full advantage of their dominance in their first encounter against Kent, East Sussex Over 60s completed a comfortable 4-0 victory at Bexhill College in the return fixture – and now top the Group C table with four points from their opening two fixtures

A fine finish from Colin Riggs opened the scoring after slick passing from Dave Tasker and Andy Williams and as in the first game, the Kent keeper performed heroics throughout the first half to keep his team in the game at half-time.

England internationals Dave Bridges and Alan Osman linked well to provide the latter with East Sussex’s second midway through the second half.

And as Kent began to push forward in numbers in a desperate attempt to rescue something from the game, Steve Turner broke away and fed Riggs who delivered a fine cross to Bridges at the far post. Bridges cut inside and delivered a top corner finish to put the result beyond doubt.

The East Sussex Over 60s squad for the home fixture against Kent.

In the closing minutes, a beautifully flighted Tasker free kick was deftly finished by Riggs with a perfectly timed flick header, providing him with his second of the game.

East Sussex keeper Koosha Movafagh and his back four were calm, assured and resilient in ensuring a satisfying clean sheet for the men in orange at the final whistle.

East Sussex now look ahead to their next game in the competition on April 6 at Bexhill College against reigning national champions Oxfordshire.