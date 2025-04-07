East Sussex Over 60s brush aside the champions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Sussex Over 60s were simply magnificent in the spring sunshine at Bexhill College on Sunday as they thumped the reigning national champions, Oxfordshire, 6-1 in the National Over 60s FA Cup 2025 Group C game.

Thankfully, East Sussex were close to having their strongest squad available for what was considered by most to be their biggest challenge so far in this year’s competition.

Only Wayne Partridge and Andy Cowan were unavailable for selection, both due to injury.

Starting slowly, as their opponents dominated possession, East Sussex maintained a strong defensive shape, ensuring that play took place in front of them, and thus avoiding any threat upon their goal.

East Sussex Over 60s before their convincing victory over the reigning National Champions, Oxfordshire

The rock solid back four of Robbie Allen, Bob Smith, David Brooks and Steve Turner were ably marshalled by keeper, Koosha Movavagh and protected by the powerful deep lying midfielders, Andy Williams and Paul Elphick.

Smith and Brooks were up against one of the best centre forwards in last year’s competition and yet they were so dominant that the Oxfordshire star striker failed to manage a single shot on target in the entire game.

Whereas, after that initial spell, the men from East Sussex began to find the feet of their attacking ‘awesome foursome’ of Kevin Clee, Alan Osman, Dave Bridges and Colin Riggs, and the Oxfordshire midfield and defence were run ragged by them throughout the rest of the first half.

Allen and Clee linked superbly on the right flank, as did Turner and Osman on the left, and the ball in and out of the middle of the park via Elphick and Williams when deep and Bridges further forward led to countless openings, near misses and before long, goals galore.

Although there was a lot of intelligent interplay in and around their opponents penalty area, East Sussex’s first goal came from a set play, when a superb swerving corner from Bridges was met six yards out by the head of Riggs, whose bullet header arrowed into the top right hand corner.

Bridges movement was of the highest calibre, and Oxfordshire could not cope.

Clee notched his first goal of the campaign with a calm finish from inside the penalty area, reacting first to a desperate defensive block and Riggs and Osman each finished neatly from the inside left position, as the passing and movement of the men in orange cut through their opponents backline, like a knife through butter, time and again.

On the rare occasions when Oxfordshire threatened on the break, Koosha used the opportunities presented to show why he is one of the best over 60s keepers in the land.

Excellent handling and positional skill in gathering a powerful twenty yard drive at his near post, was followed by a display of courage and superb timing in gathering at the feet of an unrushing Oxfordshire striker and on the solitary occasion the ball actually went past him in the first half, Brooks calmly gathered the loose ball in the six yard box and safely distributed the ball to Allen to launch another East Sussex attack.

A fifth goal almost arrived before the break, when a slick move involving Brooks, Williams, Allen, Bridges and Clee led to a superb cross from the latter being nodded back by Riggs into the path of the onrushing Osman whose volley just cleared the bar, and landed on the roof of the net.

A battered, exhausted looking Oxfordshire team looked relieved to hear the half time whistle, being 4-0 down at half time, when the scoreline may very easily have read 8-0.

At half time Nigel Carter replaced Clee in the wide right attacking midfield position and Garry Cooper replaced the injured Williams ten minutes into the second half after Oxfordshire had taken full advantage of a rare overload down their left which led to a drive from the edge of the 18 yard box hitting the back of the net past the unsighted Koosha.

However, there was no comeback. Elphick was immense in midfield and Bridges, Osman and Riggs continued to terrorise the Oxfordshire defence.

Cooper did a sound job in ensuring the midfield remained solid and midway through the second half, further goals were added by Bridges and Osman, both via deflections.

Johnny Harris and Dave Tasker kept things safe and steady at the back after replacing Allen and Turner respectively for the final 20 minutes and Ersin Ramiz was unfortunate to leave the field due to a hamstring injury shortly after replacing Osman.

Carter somehow failed to gain a penalty when physically assaulted from behind on the edge of the six-yard box, with the referee possibly unsighted.

It must be said that the referee was of the highest quality, making clear decisions, throughout, penalising foul play when it arose, and all whilst allowing the game to flow whenever possible.

East Sussex were worthy of this convincing win and now sit confidently at the top of Group C after their first three games.

This fast evolving and improving squad now look forward to meeting their remaining Group C opponents, South West London and Maccabi and also to the return fixture against their now wounded rivals, Oxfordshire.