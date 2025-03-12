East Sussex Over 60s get the point

The men representing East Sussex shared the points with their Kent rivals after an entertaining opening game in Group C of the 2025 National Over 60s FA Cup at the Eden Estates Stadium, Larkfield, Kent last week.

East Sussex began very strongly with David Brooks and Andy Williams dominating the centre of midfield, ably assisted on the flanks by Garry Cooper and Nigel Carter whilst Captain and England International, Alan Osman and his impressive strike partner, Colin Riggs ran the Kent defence ragged.

After 30 minutes East Sussex were 2-0 ahead thanks to strikes from Osman and Brooks and it was only thanks to some heroic goalkeeping and desperate last ditch defending that Kent remained in the game.

The first half was dominated by the men from East Sussex. Keeper, Koosha Movafagh, dealt with everything with his usual combination of calmness, excellent handling and clear communication and the back four shut out any threats offered by the home team, with Paul Elphick and Bob Smith commanding in the centre and Dave Tasker and Johnny Harris protecting the flanks.

Robbie Allen and Andy Williams combine whilst Alan Osman looks on

At half time, East Sussex were in control. A little disappointed to be only 2 goals to the good and concerned to have lost the pace and guile of Carter and Kevin Clee, after both were forced to limp off with injuries.

These injuries and other changes amongst the East Sussex team, caused some disruption after the break, and the team took time to settle.

Kent began to grow in confidence as they packed the midfield and retained possession well and the home side dominated the opening 30 minutes of the second half.

They took full advantage of the ball falling for them kindly on two occasions in and around the East Sussex penalty area and found themselves level.

Johnny Harris and Nigel Carter offering constructive comment during a break in play.

The momentum had shifted in their favour and for a short period after equalising, Kent looked the more likely winners.

However, East Sussex dug deep and rallied again and ended the game on top.

Robbie Allen helped to settle things down and retain possession and Ersin Ramiz and John Fraser provided width. Chances were created but not taken, including a golden opportunity following Mark Phillips’s wonderful cross that somehow managed to evade the East Sussex strikers, rolling agonisingly wide, just a yard from the Kent goal line.

Deep into stoppage time, there was one final moment of drama.

East Sussex Over 60s Squad before their opening 2025 Over 60s National FA Cup Group C match against Kent

Osman was clear on goal, with a great opportunity to grab that all important winner, when he appeared to be taken down by a Kent defender’s desperate lunge.

It seemed a certain spot kick, East Sussex players appealed loudly and Kent players feared the worst, but the referee waved on play, and the game finished all square.

The two teams meet again for the return group fixture at Bexhill College on this coming Sunday 16th March 2025, 2pm kick off.