East v West match ends even between Crowborough and Horsham teams

Crowborough AFC 2-2 Horsham YMCA SCFL Premier Division

After two days of torrential rain in the South East it was amazing this game went ahead. The ground staff in Crowborough did an incredible job but as expected it was a tough pitch to play on.

Both teams needed a win to get back on track and it was The Crows who took an early lead. After only eight minutes, the young attacking midfielder, Harry London put the home team ahead.

YM had barely got going and had to fight to get back in the game. They began to take charge in midfield and the opportunities created couldn’t be converted. There were a couple of tough challenges and the referee showed two yellow cards in an attempt to take charge.

Super Sub Memaj

On the 56th minute YM got their equaliser. Their pressure paid off and the ever reliable Luke Roberts skilfully placed it past the keeper. Their persistence had paid off, and both teams wanted the winner.

Crowborough who have had a mixed start to the season took the lead for a second time (73) when the blonde bombshell, Leo Vowles heads past the unlucky Louie Sullivan. The Crows, Marcus Goldsmith was having a great game from midfield. YM made some tactical changes and brought a few substitutes on to liven up their attack.

With full time looming, there was six minutes added for injury time. YM kept battling and on the 91st minute got the equaliser they had craved. Super sub, Erald Memaj got to the ball and placed it past the stricken keeper. YM were celebrating but also had time to steal a winner.

Unfortunately, the referee called time and both teams had to settle for a draw. It was a scrappy game played in good spirits and YM travelled home pleased with an away point.

Next up for YM is an away game against Hassocks on the 14th September. Crowborough AFC entertain Forest Row on Tuesday night.