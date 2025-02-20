Readers of a certain age might recall Monty Python’s Arthur “Two Sheds” Jackson: we never quite found out why, in Python’s illogical world, that gentleman had two sheds – he really only needed one – but he had equal affection for both of them. And the sporting parallel might just be “Three Clubs Eastbourne”.

In one of his recent Herald columns, Eastbourne Borough owner Simon Leslie was taking a rueful look at his club’s attendances. Home games at Priory Lane typically draw crowds of just over one thousand – although the promotion-chasing Sports may well attract much bigger attendances as the season grows more dramatic by the week. But Simon believes that the product – if we may use that word – is worth more. A full-time squad, playing undeniably high quality football. An increasingly well equipped ReachTV Stadium. What more could the paying punters wish for?

Simon Leslie did his due diligence, no doubt, before he took the big decision to purchase and invest in Borough. And it will not have escaped him that, as a football town, Eastbourne is pretty unique.

Firstly, about half of the catchment area is the English Channel! While the town itself continues to expand massively, with new housing developments wherever you look, Borough must draw from the town itself, and not really beyond. The geography cannot compare with, say, a Crawley or a Dorking.

The National South excitement continues at Eat=stbourne Borough | Picture: Lydia Redman

And secondly, Leslie cannot rewrite history, even though he is now writing new chapters. Town and United have been playing football in this parish since, respectively, 1881 and 1894! It may now be a good few decades since Langney Sports were the upstarts, rising to compete with the old guard; but sporting memories are long and loyalties are deep.

Yes, the tectonic footballing plates are shifting. Many Borough followers are new to this level – possibly attracted by the impetus and excitement of the Leslie journey, possibly incomers to the town – perhaps with youngsters involved in Borough’s many youth teams.

To a sports reporter who happily turns up at The Saffrons, The Oval or The Lane, it’s a joy! The same faces, the same banter, the shared experience – win, lose or draw – of communities who know their football and love their football. And The Herald is – honestly – strictly neutral: we want to see all of our local clubs thriving.

Each has its own history and its own diehard members and supporters. The Saffrons and the Oval simply echo with the traditions of many decades. Watch a match at the Saffs, and – assuming you like to watch your footy sitting down – you’ll find yourself in the Sid Myall and Taffy Jones Stand. Two great people, loyal, principled, an example to any player or club member. Glance at the day's team sheet and there's probably a Winterton on it - from Derek to Dave to Chris (and I suspect there's a grandson tagging along somewhere? - that family tree is firmly planted! And a lot more besides, too many to mention.

Eastbourne Town celebrate a winner earlier in the season | Picture: Josh Claxton

At Princes Park, just a few seasons back, I remember the lump in my own throat, perusing the boardroom sepia photos – from the Great War! - before commentating on United’s epic FA Vase semi-final.

Even the geography reflects Eastbourne’s history. West of the Pier, the Saffs is embedded under the Town Hall clock, among the Victorian villas of the Duke of Devonshire. East of the Pier, the long streets of terraced housing – built for the town’s artisans – lead out of town to the Oval. And Priory Lane, of course, is testament to the lads who cadged a plot of marshland from a slightly bemused Borough Council, and built a football club at the heart of that “new town” which is Langney.

The only problem is that none of us can attend three grounds at once! Just a couple of Saturdays ago, Simon was disappointed with a crowd just shy of 1100, for a cracking National South fixture. But on that same afternoon, Town and United were also at home, with 177 spectators at the Saffs and a remarkable 301 at Princes Park Oval.

Of the three clubs, Borough have seen seismic changes. Town have consolidated on and off the field, and under Jude Macdonald’s purposeful leadership they are bedding in impressively at Step Four. He outlined the club’s progress and their ambitions in a super interview with the Herald last week. Steady, pragmatic progress, consolidating their current place in Step Four – the Isthmian South East – and thoroughly enjoying the ride! Flourishing activity in the youth section, and a successful Women’s team. The club is in good hands.

Eastbourne United in Sussex Senior Cup action at Worthing | Picture by Kyle Hemsley

But let’s, for once, turn a spotlight on United. There is a revolution under way at the Princes Park Oval. The Herald caught up with Steve Huxley, a life-long supporter and man of many roles – including his expert reports in the Herald sports pages.

Steve, what has been going on, what has it cost – and have those attendances really doubled in a year?

It’s a total transformation. We have installed a new 3G pitch, and carried out extensive renovations, sprucing up all the facilities. Basically it has cost just north of one million pounds for the ground and pitch. Since we re-opened (the work was not quite completed for the start of the 2024-25 season) we have had 300-plus crowds on many occasions. Even the Under-23s have been watched by over 100 most weeks!

Herald Sport recalls an open meeting in 2023 when your chairman Matt Thompson said that Step 2 – National South – is a realistic objective for the club. Really?

Realistically we are taking it a season at a time; we are aiming for Step 4 at present, but we will certainly be looking at Step 3 within a year or two. Under our manager Anthony Storey, United are currently enjoying a successful season in the Southern Combination and looking for an April play-off place at minimum.

There was disquiet voiced by some of the club’s neighbours, over the development plans. How has that panned out?

So far we have had very good feedback indeed from our neighbours- the place was becoming an eyesore and most people are thrilled with how the neighbourhood looks now! The pitch is in use seven days a week, including six a side leagues, disability football, walking football etc!

And finally, Steve, this has been virtually a “lifelong contract”? How did it start?

I first went to Eastbourne United in 1969, when I lived in West London and visited my Aunt - she took me along, and I visited every holiday until 1971 when I moved down. I regularly went along with my aunt and uncle through the Seventies into the Eighties, when I moved to the Midlands with my band! (Steve is an accomplished musician, and who better to bang the drum for United!)

Returning to Eastbourne in the Nineties, I fell back in love with the club, as a supporter for many years. In 2008 I started doing the tea bar, and some years later joined the committee, and have served as Treasurer and now my second spell as Club Secretary (and kit man, physio, stadium announcer, etc!!). United were the first team I ever saw play “live” and have been my first football love ever since!!!

Why is Steve’s story so engaging? Because, locally and nationally, there are hundreds of Steve Huxleys out there. Here in Sussex, there are dozens. They work just for the love of the game, they celebrate and suffer in equal measure, because the loyalties have deep roots. And if you happen to live in Eastbourne, you have – and will always have? – three clubs to choose from!