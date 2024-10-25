Eastbourne Borough and Battle Axes walk this way for football success
Organisers of the monthly events say it’s been wonderful to see so many women competing – and the football played has been of really good quality.
The first tournament took place at Withdean Stadium, Brighton, on the new 3G pitches, and the feedback from the players was so positive that organisers vowed going to run the event monthly.
Battle Axes won on the day but were pushed all the way by Brighton Socialball Orange, who also fielded a second team.
Other teams included Newhaven, Brighton Starlings and Horsham Eagles, which meant over 50 players enjoyed the day.
The monthly tournaments are flexible and clubs don't have to commit to every one. An increasing number of teams are getting involved.
The refs have won praise, and the organisation of the tournament described as excellent, so they will try to maintain those standards each month.
The second tournament was also at the Withdean, where Battle Axes played well but Easttbourne Borough ran out winners.
This was a seven-team round robin competition with the winners pushed hard by runners-up Brighton Starlings.
The next tournament is on Sunday, November 24.
Steve Nealgrove, SCFL chairman, said: “We are very keen to lift the profile of the walking football.”
