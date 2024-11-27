Eastbourne Borough and Worthing slip up - Chichester City and Hastings claim point apiece

It was not a vintage night for Sussex’s non-league teams as Eastbourne Borough, Worthing, Horsham and Lewes all slipped up in National South and Isthmian premier clashes.

Chichester City and Hastings did both take a point each in the Isthmian premier while Broadbridge Heath were the highest-placed winners of the night with a 1-0 win at Eastbourne Town in the Isthmian south east.

Worthing have slipped out of the National South play-off places after a 1-0 loss at Farnborough in which defender Joe Cook was harshly sent off.

Eastbourne Borough are down to fourth in the same division following a 3-1 defeat at Maidstone. George Alexander made it 1-1 early in the second half but Stones went on to win.

Chichester City take on Dartford | Picture: Tommy McMillan

In the Isthmian south east, Chi City battled back from 2-0 down to take a point off Dartford – Ethan Prichard and Isaac Bello their scorers in the final 25 minutes.

Hastings were mch. much better than in Saturday’s 9-0 reverse at Hendon, and drew 1-1 at home to Carshalton after Will Harley gave them an early lead.

Horsham went down 1-0 at home to Folkestone and Lewes had only a Danny Bassett strike to show for their efforts in a 3-1 loss to leaders Dover at the Dripping Pan.

In the Isthmian south east it was a James Archard goal that earned Broadbridge Heath victory at Eastbourne Town and enabled them to leap above their hosts in the middle section of the table.

Three Bridges scored three at Herne Bay – through Ben Holden, Francis Junior Ze and Reece Hallard – but lost 4-3 as the hosts scored twice late on.