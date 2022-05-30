And the club can today (May 30) announce a sparkling set of pre-season fixtures - with no fewer than three EFL clubs bringing first team squads to Priory Lane.

Borough will also be on the road on three dates to visit lower-league opposition. Our nearest League Two neighbours Crawley Town will be welcomed on the first Saturday of July, with AFC Wimbledon - parent club of Jack Currie - one week later.

Between those two fixtures, Borough have a Tuesday evening date at Piddinghoe Avenue.

Either two or three further fixtures follow, including a home meeting with East Grinstead and a ride along the coast to Folkestone Invicta, before our Grand Finale Fixture on Tuesday evening August 2, when League One Lincoln City are our visitors.

The Imps will be made royally welcome. They evidently have a new bright young striker up front - but it's ok, Danny's staff know all about him...

Here is the almost-complete list of pre-season encounters:Saturday July 2nd Home v Crawley Town 3pm kick offTuesday July 5th Away v Peacehaven 7:45 kick offSaturday 9th July Home v AFC Wimbledon 3pm Kick OffSaturday 16th July Away v Folkestone Invicta 3pm Kick OffSaturday 23rd July To Be ConfirmedSaturday 30th July Home v East Grinstead kick off 3pmTuesday 2nd August Home v Lincoln City kick off 7:45pm

So there we have it. Seriously - this is the strongest pre-season programme for several seasons, and Danny and the squad are determined to get all the preparations right and to be professional to the last detail. They sometimes talk about our level as "semi-professional" - but there's nothing semi about Borough....