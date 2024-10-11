Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rain or shine? Eastbourne Borough manager Adam Murray can handle a little of each – but he could do without any forecast of changeable!

At Chelmsford last Saturday, Murray watched in frustration – and dazzling sunshine – as his players struggled to a misfiring 4-2 National South defea t. And then in drenching rain on Tuesday night, Borough aquaplaned to an easy 3-0 victory over Little Common in the Sussex Transport Senior Cup.

The contrast in opposition, of course, was as great as the change in the weather. But Tuesday was about resetting the standards which Murray expects. The whole first team squad had been called in on Sunday morning to put things right, after Borough were frankly taken apart in the first 45 minutes at Chelmsford City. And brave Little Common found themselves facing a virtually full Borough first team.

Backed by a driving wind, the Sports flooded forward from the start. The County Leaguers defended with commitment and excellent organisation, but a 15-minute hat-trick by Borough striker George Alexander had put distance between the teams well before half-time.

Eastbourne Borough got the job done professionally in their Senior Cup clash with Little Common | Picture: Lydia Redman

Great credit to Little Common, though, for refusing to buckle and for keeping their shape and discipline. The ageless Russell Eldridge, once a flying winger with Hastings United but nowadays a canny centre-back, marshalled his side faultlessly, and there were bright showings from pacey winger Harrison Smith and calm-and-collected keeper Ford Robertshaw.

For Borough, young prospects Delwine Duah, Sam Sharma and Charlie Gibson all made excellent use of their game time – and Borough fans were delighted to see club captain Brad Barry back in action after lengthy injury.

“We took the game seriously and got the mentality right. These games are always tough – you don’t want to even think about losing, so the players needed a real professional performance,” said the boss.

“The mentality to control the game at 3-0 up was important. It’s easy to get carried away and score six or eight, but all we needed was a capital W for Win!

Eastbourne Borough in action at Chelmsford - where they were on the wrong end of a 4-2 scoreline | Picture: Nick Redman

“The confidence in the group is strong – we had a poor 45 minutes at Chelmsford but actually finished that game strongly. Good to see the youngsters get minutes, and show how well they are progressing, and good to get the likes of Brad and Yahya some game time after injuries.”

And tomorrow (Saturday) Borough make the fairly short journey to Welling United, in a swiftly re-arranged league fixture. The North Kent club lie sixth from bottom of the National South table, but are renowned battlers, especially on their home patch.

“We’re looking forward to Welling on Saturday – it will be another very tough away game but it’s a chance to right the wrongs of last Saturday!”

Oh, and Saturday’s weather forecast? Bright and a little breezy!