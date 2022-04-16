Eastbourne Borough back campaign for legislation that will 'save football'

Clubs and fans are taking part in Fair Game week, aimed at highlighting how our national sport is on a ‘financial precipice’ that requires legislation to cure.

Fair Game calls on politicians to commit to turning the recent fan-led review into legislation and the Sports are among the large group of Football League and top non-league clubs backing it.

Priory Lane, the home of Eastbourne Borough

A week of action from Fair Game that will see dozens of clubs and their supporters reach out to MPs across the country to gain support, highlighting the need for change in the way football is run. The 34 will also ask MPs to attend a match.

There will be an open session in parliament next Wednesday where Fair Game’s CEO Niall Couper will encourage MPs to show their support.

Couper said: “Football is on a financial precipice. In recent years we have seen the demise of Bury and Macclesfield and Derby County remain in peri. Our research revealed that in 2020 – that’s before the pandemic – 52% of England’s top clubs were technically insolvent. A majority of clubs are only one bad owner away from ceasing to exist.

“The impact of a town losing a hard-working community club cannot be underestimated.

“The Fan-Led Review has given hope that a new future is on the horizon. But that hope risks being extinguished without legislation.