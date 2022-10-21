Eastbourne Borough in action in the FA Cup tie at Maidenhead's York Road | Picture: Lydia Redman

“There are no regrets, really, and no reason for regret. You can replay a game as often as you like in your mind, but it doesn’t alter the result on the pitch. I have to agree that if we had scored with, say, twenty minutes left instead of in stoppage time, it could well have been different.

“But there’s no disgrace in a narrow defeat to National League opposition. We’ve done better in the FA Cup than some clubs in our division, and not as well as a couple of others. But we take the positives. Definite progress as a team. Great support from our travelling faithful – who once again did us proud, and I am so thrilled with the sense of togetherness with our supporters.

“And every game, win or lose, shows ever more progress by our young talented players. Shiloh Remy, Jaden Perez, Leone Gravata, Milly Scarlett and others. These lads are just in love with the game, and they can set a game alight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

So back to the league programme, Gaffer? “Yes, and the league is where we now make our mark – starting on Saturday. Our visitors Braintree Town will be really tough: they’re a physically powerful side and they’ve raised a few eyebrows this season already with some notable results. They claimed a fine win last weekend over our friends and neighbours Worthing FC.

“We have not had a Saturday attendance below 1,000 this season, and once again we need a singing and ringing SO Legal Community Stadium! With the Albion away at Manchester City, it’s a great chance for local fans to support local clubs.”

And speaking of youngsters, the Sports hosted an interesting friendly on Tuesday under the Priory Lane lights. A team of Under-18s and first-team squad players took on AFC Uckfield Town in a high-quality friendly which saw some sizzling play from both sides, and some cracking goals. And an 80-minute run-out for club captain Charlie Walker, returning from injury, was a bonus for Bloor.

“Yep, it was a smashing game, and a success all round. It was arranged at short notice but we had a healthy crowd, and we would love to put together a little fixture list of similar friendlies, perhaps eight or so over the season. We were grateful to AFC Uckfield Town and I’m sure they enjoyed the night too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday's evidence of an appreciative three-figure crowd, the idea has appeal. And it would usefully fill a void, left after the scant success of last season's Under-23s project, which foundered on the long distances involved. It would also have to fit around the fixture commitments of the first team, who actually have games on four of the next five Tuesdays – including a National South home encounter next Tuesday (25th) with Hampton and Richmond Borough.