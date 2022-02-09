Eastbourne Borough beat Tonbridge Angels - picture special

The victory put Danny Bloor' s side back into the top six and made it three wins and two draws from their past five games in National League South. Check out pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on these pages and get all the latest from the Lane in the Eastbourne Herald every Friday.
1. Eastbourne Borough v Tonbridge Angels in pictures
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 3-1 National League South win over Tonbridge Angels at Priory Lane / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman
