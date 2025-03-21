What a difference a year makes. This time last year, Eastbourne Borough’s fate was hanging by a very frayed thread: staring at relegation. But now, with half a dozen National South fixtures left this season, the only way is up.

More accurately, the upward route to promotion is still very much open for Adam Murray’s side. Win all their remaining seven games, and they may well be starting next season in the National League Premier.

If you can bear it, let us briefly revisit that Great Escape – and it really did have everything except Murray restaging Steve McQueen on a motorbike.

At the turn of the year in January 2024, the Sports were as mired in the relegation places as a hiker on the Downs in a rainstorm. Murray and the club’s senior officials were urgently reshaping the first team squad to build a team with the sort of grit and focus to win – and even if necessary to win ugly. A point here, three points there, a constant sideways glance at the other clubs in trouble.

Borough battled their way to a vital 2-0 victory at Aveley - picture by Lydia Redman

From improbable to achievable, February and March results clawed a route to survival. On the Tuesday of the final week, Borough travelled to Weston super Mare seeking the three points that would see them safe – and they conceded a stoppage-time goal that snatched away victory. But by the final Saturday, relegation rivals Taunton had themselves conceded a late goal to make the Sports mathematically safe. Phew.

Now there is a different sort of pressure, as Borough jostle for the highest possible placing in the play-offs – which are not yet mathematically certain, but it would need an absolute implosion for Borough not to make a top-seven finish. So the Herald asked Adam: are these challenges tougher at the top?

“In terms of preparation, no. In terms of what goes on in footballers’ minds, probably yes,” he said. “Sometimes as human beings, when you get to this stage, you turn things into what they are not – because you put pressure on yourselves. But I say to the players, break it down into what you have to do, your fitness, your preparation, it’s just another game, another three points. But it’s what goes on between the two ears!”

As it turned out, Borough earned an assured and efficient 2-0 win at bottom club Aveley last Saturday. “A fixture like that is as tough as they come. Bottom of the league, playing with an awful lot of pride and fight. Worthing had really struggled to beat them a few days before,” Murray added.

“Every game from here on in will need the same focus and attitude from us. It’s a mentality game for our boys to ensure that we start with the right attitude.”

In fact, speaking with Murray you can sense the differences 12 months on.

No longer the emergency surgery on the squad: now it is well-knit and full of players looking up and looking forward. From muddied and bloodied in the trenches, he now has a troop of cavaliers. Watch them in training and you see an astonishing difference: Murray and assistant Matt Green run sessions of high energy, eager appetite – and even the occasional lapse into hilarity.

Can this squad now actually raise their game that tiny notch higher? The margins for error are tight: Worthing four points clear at the top, but other clubs around Borough are nervily dropping points. No-one has an especially easy run-in, and the head-to-head games will be absolutely titanic. Borough head for Dorking a week tomorrow. Worthing visit the Lane on Good Friday.

Worthing versus Truro. Maidstone versus Boreham Wood. Truro versus Torquay. Six-pointers everywhere. If anything, Eastbourne’s run-in looks very slightly easier than others. But you can play endlessly with the permutations: the next seven games, and the future beyond, are in Borough’s own hands. No pressure, Gaffer!