Eastbourne Borough discover FA Trophy opponents

Action from Eastbourne Borough's FA Trophy second round tie against Tiverton Town. Picture by Lydia & Nick Redman

The Sports, who saw off Tiverton Town in the second round on Saturday, will travel to National League South rivals Slough Town.

Borough entertained the Rebels only a week ago at Priory Lane, when Charley Kendall's hat-trick earned them a decisive 3-1 victory.

Sports manager Danny Bloor said: "The fans always enjoy an unknown opponent, but I'm very happy to be facing a club whom we know well.

"Slough Town are an experienced side with a well respected management team, and I am sure that this one will be a close contest either way.

"We were delighted to come through a really tough test on Saturday, overcoming the elements as well as a very strong Tiverton Town side. Every Borough player put in a real shift, and showed commitment and character.

"There are no easy ties in cup competitions, and we will need to be right on our game for this one."