Eastbourne Borough FC close to naming new manager

By Steve Bone
Published 22nd May 2025, 11:38 BST

Eastbourne Borough are thought to be close to appointing a new manager after the surprise departure of Adam Murray.

As Murray begins work in his new job at National North outfit Kidderminster Harriers, the Sports have been quick to set about replacing him.

An announcement may well come today or over the weekend – get the latest at sussexworld.co.uk/sport

Work to appoint a new boss to carry on Murray’s good work and get Borough into the National League Premier came as chairman and owner Simon Leslie and Murray both spoke glowingly about his 16 months in charge of the team.

Who will replace Adam Murray in the dugout? Picture by Lydia RedmanWho will replace Adam Murray in the dugout? Picture by Lydia Redman
Leslie said: "From the great escape last season to this year’s near miss, Adam Murray has been at the heart of some unforgettable moments for Eastbourne Borough.

"He inherited a team lacking confidence, a club daring to dream, and a community hungry for something special. Under his guidance, we saw what’s possible when conviction meets coaching, when heart meets hard work. He arrived with purpose, led with passion, and helped us all believe in the impossible.

“Now Adam wants to be closer to his family, and while we understand and respect his decision, it doesn’t make saying goodbye any easier.

"We had plenty of memories, some big wins, some long miserable car journeys home, and a few wild rides in between, what mattered most was Adam’s commitment to the cause.

"His fingerprints are on the progress we’ve made, and his impact will last far beyond his time in the dugout.”

Murray said in a message to fans the day he left was ‘incredibly sad’.

He added: “What a journey – from the miracle of survival to being so close to becoming champions – and I have loved every second of it. We have made some amazing memories and built some incredible relationships together.

“I’d like to thank my boys and my staff, who have ran through brick walls for me and I could not of asked for any more. A huge thank you to the amazing supporters who have shown me incredible love from day one.

“I have no doubt the future is bright for Eastbourne Borough.”

