Eastbourne Borough grounded by Concord - picture gallery

Eastbourne Borough were edged out 2-1 at Concord Rangers in the National League South.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 3:45 pm

Dom Hutchinson cancelled out Rangers' equaliser for Danny Bloor's men but a clumsy challenge led to a penalty eight minutes from the time that the Essex side converted. Borough are 15th in the table and host 12th-placed Slough next Saturday. See pictures from Concord-Eastbourne Boro on this page and the ones linked by Lydia and Nick Redman & get the latest from Priory Lane in the Eastbourne Herald - out on Friday.

