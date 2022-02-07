Eastbourne Borough held at Braintree - the match in pictures

Danny Bloor' s troops had to settle for a point in Essex and it meant they dropped to eighth. Nevertheless that's two wins and two draws from their past four games and Bloor will be happy with that sort of form. See Lydia and Nick Redman's pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked. Get all the latest from Priory Lane in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 0-0 draw at Braintree in National League South / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman
