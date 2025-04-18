Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was Sussex’s biggest non-league football match for many years – and it ended all square.

It was third v second at a packed Priory Lane, where more than 3,600 were in attendance, and a win for either side would leave them with a great chance of taking the title and automatic promotion to the National Premier.

Neither managed that win – but Worthing will be happier with the point for two reasons…. they played more than an hour with 10 men after defender Aarran Racine was sent off, and the point puts them back on top of the table because Truro City lost to Torquay.

Worthing host Dorking on Easter Monday – and incredibly with only two games left, there are still SIX teams who could win the title and the automatic promotion spot that goes with.

Glen Rea put the ten men of the Rebels ahead on 35 minutes but Alfie Pavey levelled 11 minutes after the break. Both sides had chances to win it late in the game.

National League South standings (goal difference and points) after today’s games (all played 44, with two to play):

1st Worthing +16 84

2Truro City +28 83

3Torquay +25 83

4Dorking +33 82

5Eastbourne Boro +23 82

6Boreham Wood +33 80

7Maidstone +32 77

Worthing had the first shot on target, but Jack Spong's free-kick from range was beaten away.

Later Mo Faal weaved his way into the Borough area, but a fine tackle from Ollie Kensdale denied him a shot on goal.

Worthing suffered a huge setback on 25 minutes when defender Racine was sent off after a challenge with George Alexander on the edge of the area. Joe Cook was booked for dissent as arguments raged over the decision.

But they overcame that one-man disadvantage to take the lead in the 35th minute. A counter attack looked like it had ended with Danny Cashman being taken out on the edge of the box, but Temi Babalola recycled the ball to Rea well on the edge of the area and he fired home brilliantly.

Borough and Worthing each made two changes at the break and the Sports drew level 11 minutes into the second half through Pavey.

Both sides had chances after that – Borough probably missed more half-chances than their visitors – but had to settle for a point apiece.

Isthmian premier

Horsham have made sure of at least home semi-final play-off – they are assured of a top three finish after they won at home to Cray Wanderers and Dover lost at Dartford.

Harvey Sparks put Dominic Di Paola’s side a step closer their goal with a goal in the 17th minute to put them 1-0 up. Lucas Rodrigues doubled the lead in the 75th minute and Sparks got his second and Horsham’s third late on. FT 3-0.

Horsham remain third, two points behind leaders Dartford.

Chichester City are still battling for an Isthmian premier play-off place but needed to win at home to Cheshunt to keep on Dover and Cray Valley PM’s tails.

And Isaac Bello gave City the perfect start with a double inside the opening six minutes to put them 2-0 up. Emmett Dunn added a third just before half-time. Dunn got a fourth 11 minutes from time to make it 4-0. FT 4-0

With Dover losing 3-1 at Dartford, the table shows Chi just two points behind Dover, who occupy that final play-off place. Chi go to Whitehawk on Monday – and host Dover next Saturday.

Lewes and Whitehawk were also in action – at home to Carshalton and away to Cray Valley PM respectively – but are not going up or down. Lewes lost 3-1, Whitehawk went down 3-0.

Isthmian south east

Littlehampton would have been safe from relegation if they had won at home to Ashford – and secured in all but mathematical certainty if they could draw. Rivals for the final relegation spot, Phoenix, do not play unril Saturday.

But Gary Lockyer gave Ashford a 20th minute lead then doubled it eight minutes later to make it 2-0 to Ashford. Josh Short pulled one back for the Marigolds on 52 minutes but Louis Collins added a third for Ashford on 84 minutes. FT 1-3.

The Marigolds now wait to see if Phoenix win at Eastbourne Town tomorrow – if they don’t, Littlehampton are safe. If they do, Mitch Hand and George Gaskin’s side will still need points when they go to Broadbridge Heath on Monday.

Burgess Hill went to second-placed Sittingbourne and drew 1-1 after Brannon O’Neill’s fourth goal in two games put them ahead.

With Margate beating Beckenham 6-2 at the same time, those results would not quite guarantee Hill a home play-off semi-final, but they need only one more point from their final two – and it looks like Margate will be their visitors in that semi.

Steyning – already relegated aftee one season at step four – lost 3-2 at home to Sheppey, Alex Brewer and Ollie Rawlin’s goals proving in vain.