Eastbourne Borough in 'fine fettle' for Slough's visit

Danny Bloor and Roffey boss Andy Lampard at the SSC tie on Tuesday / Picture: Lydia Redman

Borough eased into the last 16 of the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday with a 5-0 victory under the floodlights of Roffey in Horsham.

The final scoreline did not quite do justice to a competitive performance by the Southern Combination club, who emerged with credit on and off the field. Two early goals for the Sports meant Roffey were always scrambling to catch up – but this was no stroll, as Bloor admitted.

He will hope the result gives his side confidence tomorrow as they look to recover from a rather unjust 2-1 National League South loss at Concord last weekend.

“Roffey were unbelievable hosts and their team was a credit to them. I’ll certainly be cheering them on and hoping they win their division this season,” Bloor said.

The manager was equally pleased with his own squad – especially with those returning from injury and younger players pitched in to gain experience. “Lots of positives for us – fantastic to see Steven James back,” he said. “He played 90 minutes on Saturday for the Development Squad and another 90 minutes at Roffey.

“And in our past two or three games we’ve given four debuts to promising young players.

“Ben Bennett played at St Albans and again at Roffey. Jaden Perez had a further appearance after his excellent debut against Chelmsford. And at Roffey two more youngsters, Isaiah Corrie and Marcel Powell have had their first experience of first team football. It’s all very positive and means that we go into our National South game with Slough Town in fine fettle.”

It’s 15th versus 13th tomorrow, with Borough having slipped down the table in a run of four defeats in five, though that sequence has included tussles with three top teams.

At Roffey, Josh Oyinsan gave Sports a 12th minute lead from the spot and Charlie Lambert doubled it with a spectacular strike on 18 minutes. In first-half stoppage time Lambert struck a third for the Sports