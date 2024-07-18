Eastbourne Borough in great shape on evidence of friendly showings

Eastbourne Borough boss Adam Murray congratulates his players on Tuesday night | Picture: Lydia Redman

Team-building? It's built, and tuning up for action. Close season? The real season is in sight, and Eastbourne Borough are already in great shape.

Manager Adam Murray has already overseen his new squad in four friendlies - with a fifth game due tomorrow (Saturday 3.00pm), when Isthmian League Croydon Athletic visit Priory Lane. And while results are relevant only as a marker of progress, the Gaffer will be quietly pleased with a return of three wins and a draw so far.

After a couple of victories over Step Five opposition, the Sports took on Hashtag United last Saturday and had the better of a 1-1 draw, although the lively visitors stretched them all the way. The Essex club - formed from scratch just eight years ago - have been a story in themselves, and will compete this season just one step below Borough, in the Isthmian Premier.

And on Tuesday night a lively encounter - four yellow cards and a penalty in the first half alone - against Sussex neighbours Whitehawk FC saw Borough's goal machine purring into overdrive with a final score of 5-2.

But what also will have impressed supporters is the settled nature of Murray's squad. Usually at this stage - just over three weeks ahead of the first league fixture - fans are used to following the action, putting names to faces and puzzling over whether this week's Triallist 22 is last week's Triallist 25. (And has he moved three notches up the pecking order?)

As it happens, Borough did field a Triallist 25 in successive games - and then awarded a contract to that particular young man. He is lively midfielder Brayden Johnson. Oh, and Triallist 22 has also done enough to be given a deal. Carson Davison has signed for Borough subject to paperwork.

The only other unresolved issue - an important one - had been in goal, where several potential first team keepers have been invited to train with the club in recent weeks. And the decision goes to Joe Wright, who will compete with highly regarded youngster Fin Holter for that vital no.1 jersey.

Wright has most recently been playing in Ireland for Galway United, although he actually hails from Beckenham in Kent. The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Millwall and has also played on loan for Salford City.

"We did our business early this year," CEO Alan Williams told a supporters' Q&A a fortnight ago. "We finished last season strongly, and Adam and Stuart (Watkiss, assistant manager) knew the core of players that they wanted to keep. We've researched carefully, and added significantly to that core."

And on the evidence of the last two friendlies, Murray has an abundance of talent to choose from. He actually fielded two completely different elevens against Hashtag United. Borough dominated the first half, and should have more than one goal to show - George Alexander finishing a brilliant left wing move. The visitors responded strongly after half-time to equalise.

"These games are always useful to get some proper football in the legs after all the physical pre-season work," commented Murray. "The 1-1 will be a good game to watch back and see what we still need to work on. Then Whitehawk represents a good physical challenge. We have to make sure now that we build a winning mentality! You can't just suddenly switch that on in the first league game. It needs to be a habit!"

Tuesday night saw the Borough goal machine powering up through the gears, with five different scorers - Alexander, Alfie Pavey, Michael Klass, Siya Ligendza and Will Harley. And on this evidence, that opening league fixture against Chesham United (on August 10th) cannot come soon enough.