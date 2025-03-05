Eastbourne Borough miss out on Amex showpiece as underdogs Littlehampton Town win Sussex semi-final

Eastbourne Borough's Sussex Transport Senior Cup semi-finalists

No day out at the Amex this season, then – and no glittering trophy to compete for in the Sussex Senior Cup Final. Eastbourne Borough tumbled out of the competition at the Sussex FA headquarters at Lancing on Tuesday night, beaten 2-1 by underdogs Littlehampton Town.

The Senior Cup produces one or two shocks per season – but this one was seismic. Sixty-two places separate the two clubs in the non-league pyramid, but the Marigolds bridged that gap with brutal directness.

The Eastbourne line-up showed several changes of personnel, and the team performance was barely recognisable. Fin Holter took the keeper’s jersey, there were starts for Charlie Gibson, Jayden Davis and Josh Anifowose, and Murray drafted in experienced pro Ernaldo Krasniqi, who has signed for the club on non-contract terms.

From the start, Borough were comfortable enough going through the phases of possession and building, but they were struggling to find gaps in the Littlehampton shield-wall. The closest to a breakthrough was an 11th minute corner, flashed across the face of goal by Pierce Bird, kept alive by John Shamalo and then struck wide by Moussa Diarra.

Borough fans ready for the action - before it all went wrong for their team - picture by Nick Redman

Marigolds looked happy enough to bide their time, and the first 20 minutes had become something of a phoney war.

But if war involves skirmishes, combat and physical presence, the West Sussex club were up for it. They blocked and disrupted, and Kieron Pamment looked fortunate to escape a yellow card, if not a red, from referee Briers after wrestling Courtney Clarke to the ground and appearing to stamp on the Borough player’s ankle.

The tussles continued, on and off the ball, and as Shamalo raced clear, Kyle O’Brien appeared to wrestle the striker to the ground with the aid of a handful of shirt. And within a further minute, as half-time approached, Anifowose’s attempted break from the halfway line was foiled by a wipe-out Marshall Ball challenge: just a warning word from Will Briers. And by now the beautiful game was wearing a rather ugly scowl.

Into first-half stoppage time, Scott Faber’s scything studs-up challenge on Borough midfielder Charlie Gibson drew no more than a warning word from the referee – with a disbelieving Murray watching from the technical area a few yards away. And within seconds of the restart after Gibson’s treatment, Faber horribly sliced down Clarke, this time earning the yellow card which – on another night – would have seen him sent off. A hobbling Clarke did not reappear after the interval.

And so to that second half, with the Marigolds still in the contest at 0-0. But within a minute, they had snatched the lead: Fin Holter, given a back-pass right on his goal-line, mis-controlled slightly and George Gaskin pounced to force the ball into the net for 1-0.

Nothing, but nothing had gone to plan for Borough so far. Could they summon a response? If so, it would have to be with only ten men – for within three minutes Pierce Bird had been sent off.

A Tijan Sparks throw, towards the left corner of the Eastbourne defence, saw Ball tumble in a grapple with an off-balance Bird, whose foot certainly caught the Marigolds’ player in the midriff. Violent play? Reckless? Or malicious? Referees are not mind-readers, but Mr Briers had instantly made up his mind – apparently without even consulting his assistant, who was slightly better placed.

But from a goal down and a man down, the Sports now had a hill to climb. To their credit, they worked hard, moving the ball more swiftly and taking the game to the opposition. Off the bench, George Alexander and Yahaya Bamba brough fresh energy and pace – and then on 77 minutes Murray played his final card.

Assistant manager Matt Green, at 38 and with a lifetime of goalscoring to draw on, joined the fray – and two minutes later Borough were level. Bamba’s blistering pace and drilled ball across the goal area was turned in at the back post by a jubilant Green. Old strikers never hang up their boots.

Now, that should have been a route back into the Senior Cup. Ten minutes plus stoppage time to see out, and then a penalty shoot-out. But this simply was not to be Borough’s night, and on 85 minutes they conceded a quite cheap free-kick to the left of their penalty area, and feeble marking allowed Faber to rise at the back post and head home the winning goal.

Concentrate on the league? That sounds like a plan.