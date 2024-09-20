Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“This is more than just football. This is about showing that Eastbourne stands together.” In a resonant, heartfelt rallying cry this week, Eastbourne Borough owner Simon Leslie appeals to the town to embrace his project and share his vision.

Leslie’s statement – which is published in full in this week’s Herald and will also be on this website later today – is a compelling mix of ambitions and frustrations as he sets out the way forward. Simply, he is inviting the whole town to climb aboard.

Those who have met him will confirm that Simon Leslie doesn’t do negative – and after a year of buoyant, bullish and beaming leadership, this statement from the club’s owner may take some by surprise.

“The potential here is enormous, but we cannot do it alone. We want more for this club. We want more for this town. We want Eastbourne to be proud of Eastbourne Borough and its 50 teams, its community, and its ambition. But right now, the club’s vision isn’t being matched by the town.”

Simon Leslie is delighted with those who are turning out to support Eastbourne Borougjh - but wants more in the town to get behind them | Picture: Lydia Redman

Leslie is speaking from the heart. A hugely successful businessman, used to taking sharp decisions and calculated risks, he is aiming high at Priory Lane. But alongside his strategic plans for Eastbourne Borough, Simon has an affection for club and community which runs deeper than balance sheets. Just watch him on a match day, when a goal is scored or a penalty appeal turned down!

The immediate frustration stems from Borough’s exit from the FA Cup last Saturday, losing narrowly 1-0 to Boreham Wood – one of the strongest clubs at this level – in front of a lower than average home crowd.

“What stings even more than the loss is the lack of support when it mattered most. Just 50 fans from Boreham Wood walked into our home and made more noise than we did. That was a hammer blow to the heart of this club. This isn’t just about football—it’s about our town, our community. We needed a cup run this year. We needed the town to rally behind us. And yet just 650 of you showed up.“

As it happens, early rounds of the FA Cup do sometimes draw smaller crowds, because of the “all pay” factor. But the low crowd figure was a genuine surprise – and an indication, perhaps, that Leslie is still building a fairly new support base, not just of old stagers who have followed the Sports for years, but of new recruits to the joys of the non-League game.

There is another dimension, too – as those old stagers and many long-term residents will recognise. Eastbourne has three relatively senior clubs, including Town and United, and old habits die hard. When Len Smith and his young pals formed the embryonic Langney Sports, in the 60s and 70s, there was an Eastbourne, and there was a Langney – and no Cross Levels Way to join the two!

Leslie, though, has larger ambitions and a longer reach – and he is utterly sincere in his wish to embrace and unite the town. “This is more than just football. This is about showing that Eastbourne stands together. We are a community club in every sense of the word, and we want you to be a part of it.”

Among the issues on Leslie’s agenda is the development of Priory Lane – branded now as the ReachTV Stadium. But he urgently needs to engage with the Borough Council – which he says is not proving straightforward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Herald readers: whatever your allegiances, whatever your interest in local sport, Simon Leslie’s statement is essential reading. If the Borough owner is right, and if he prompts the right response from the sporting community and the town at large, then the dreams may become reality, and the future can be pretty exciting.

Meanwhile, back on the pitch, Adam Murray’s side will look to put their FA Cup disappointment behind them when Slough Town visit the Lane tomorrow (Saturday). Slough have been among the early pace-setters in National South, and the Sports must be at their best to claim the three points which will consolidate their second place in the table.