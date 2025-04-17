Eastbourne Borough owner Simon Leslie: Belief is strong as we welcome Worthing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What a weekend it was for Eastbourne Borough in sunny St Albans.

On a lovely Saturday, 1,800 fans turned up to watch what can only be described as a gritty, hard-fought affair.

The pitch was poor, and for a passing team like us, it made playing our usual game near impossible.

But this wasn’t about style, it was a battle. St Albans were fighting for survival; we were fighting for the title.

It was a great afternoon at St Albans as Borough clinched a gritty and vital win - picture by Lydia Redman

On 31 minutes, the game exploded into life. Kai Willard Innocent stepped up and smashed a volley into the top corner from 25 yards, pure magic.

By the 44th minute, with our promotion rivals not winning, we were top of the league.

The second half dragged as injuries piled up and tension mounted, but we held on. A bruising encounter in the sunshine. Our promotion rivals all won, so not much changed. This might go to the final game of the season.

Next up, Worthing come to town.

The future's so bright, the owner's got to wear shades | Picture: Lydia Redman

On Good Friday, we return to the ReachTV Stadium for what could be the biggest match here in over 15 years. Chris Agutter brings his Worthing side to town, and it’s a sell-out.

If you’ve got your ticket, get there early, the place will be buzzing. It promises to be a nerve-shredding, high-stakes afternoon with everyone keeping one eye on Torquay v Truro. With the top four facing off and only one team going up automatically, this title race is going right to the wire.

It wasn’t just the first team delivering last weekend. The U18s have reached the Sussex Cup final, where they'll face Hassocks, and the U16s beat York in the National Cup quarters, a brilliant achievement.

The winning spirit is everywhere at the club, including the women’s team.

The support at St Albans was immense - and with three coaches heading to Salisbury on Monday, it’s clear that Eastbourne Borough fans don’t just turn up… they believe.

The final game of the season is Saturday week – April 26 – at home to Weston-super-Mare, where the women will parade their trophies and we’ll celebrate, whatever the outcome.

It’s been an unforgettable season. We are a club full of belief, passion, and purpose. A club going places.