Eastbourne Borough owner: We move forward together with belief, pride and excitement

Simon Leslie has spoken of his disappointment at Eastbourne Borough missing out on promotion – but has vowed: The journey is far from over.

The club owner has been reflecting on an exciting second season in charge at Priory Lane and has praised all those who got the Sports so close to making the jump up to the premier division.

They lost 2-1 at home to Maidstone in last Sunday’s semi-final – but the 2024-25 season has still been a huge improvement on Leslie's first as owner, when they only just escaped relegation.

In a message published on the Borough website, Leslie said: “As the curtain falls on the 2024/25 season, it is a fitting time to reflect on what has been a truly remarkable chapter in the history of this football club.

Disappointment on the faces of the Borough players at the end of their loss to Maidstone | Picture: Lydia Redman

"Over the past twelve months, we have experienced a journey few could have anticipated. From the unforgettable drama of ‘The Great Escape’ last season to falling just short of promotion by the narrowest of margins this time around, this campaign has been one of sweat, courage, progress, and deep pride.

“This season, we have reached new heights, recording the highest points tally in the club’s 59-year existence at this level and welcoming record-breaking crowds through the gates of The ReachTV Stadium. These milestones are a reflection of the tremendous momentum we are building on the pitch, in the stands, and across our entire organisation.

“While there is disappointment in how close we came to promotion, it should not overshadow the strength of character and unity that brought us here. The resilience, belief, and relentless work ethic displayed throughout the season set the tone for the future we are working towards.

“None of this success would be possible without the people behind the scenes who keep the club running, often without fanfare or recognition. I want to express my sincere thanks to our core staff Alan, Kim, John, Adam, Louis, Jack, Terry, Brad, Kate, Ant, Zac, Kyle and Nick for your dedication and professionalism. To our incredible volunteers: your selfless contributions form the very backbone of this football club.

“A heartfelt thank you also goes to our exceptional Women’s and Men’s managers, Chris Day and Adam Murray, along with their outstanding leadership teams. Your vision, standards, and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in everything we’ve achieved.

“We are equally grateful to our loyal sponsors and partners, whose belief and investment underpin so much of what we do. To Norwegian Cruise Line, Connect Management, Stagecoach, ReachTV, Erreà, Cramp and Mullaney, Bexhill College, and the hundreds of other local and regional businesses who have supported us throughout the year thank you for standing with us. Your backing not only strengthens our operations but reinforces the club’s connection with our wider community.

“And finally, to our supporters thank you. Your passion, your voice, and your unwavering loyalty continue to drive us forward. Every matchday, every away trip, every cheer you are the soul of this club, and we are proud to represent you.

“The journey is far from over. We move forward together, with belief in our identity, pride in our progress, and excitement for what lies ahead. Thank you and we look forward to welcoming you back next season. Get your season tickets, as we will continue where we left off.”

Read Simon Leslie’s next exclusive Eastbourne Herald/sussexworld.co.uk column here and in the paper next week