Eastbourne Borough ready for the busy Christmas period

Eastbourne Borough boss Adam Murray gives instructions during the 1-1 draw with Hornchurch | Picture: Lydia Redman

Ah, Christmas: the cards all written, the presents wrapped, the fridge and larder stacked high. But if you’re a professional footballer, you’d better go easy on those mince pies.

Along with pantomime performers and, of course, our selfless and remarkable public service workers, the footballer still have work to do.

With last week’s 1-1 against Hornchurch (see match report) the Sports stretched their unbeaten home record in National South to ten games – five wins and five draws. On one hand, that represents ten points dropped, but manager Adam Murray will lose no sleep over that. The league table continues to show eight clubs at the top, spanned by only four points. Like the pack of runners in a 10,000 metre race, they may jostle a little bit, but are actually happy to be simply up with the pace. This season will surely go the distance.

And distance is the key word, as Borough prepare for their long away trip tomorrow (Saturday) to Weston super Mare.

There is a line in the priceless script of Monty Python’s Life of Brian – a not uncontroversial movie, but let us not go there – when the Three Kings arrive at the manger: “We are Three Wise Men. We have come from the East.” Mary is unimpressed. “Creeping about in cowsheds at two in the morning? Doesn’t seem very wise to me!”

Gentle readers, bear with us, for this is not as irrelevant as you might think. On the very last Tuesday night of last season, the Sports had headed to the far west, needing a victory at Weston super Mare to ensure their National South survival. Thay returned – yes, at two o’clock in the morning – with just one point after conceding a heart-breaking stoppage-time goal. In the event, the draw proved sufficient.

And now, four days before Christmas, the National League computer is sending Borough on a 420-mile round trip westwards. A week ago, the Met Office forecasts were dreadful – including the threat of snow sweeping in from the Bristol Channel just a mile from Weston’s Woodspring Stadium. Thankfully, the predictions have changed to something milder and less forbidding.

But this will be a seriously tough challenge. The West Country Seagulls have taken the league by surprise and have been pace-setters all season so far. They have new investment, and a squad full of hardened semi-pro experience. Borough have the talent, the pace and fitness, and the tactical nous to get a result, but there will be no margin for error.

Then – ironically – on Boxing Day (next Thursday), Priory Lane’s visitors will have trekked 150 miles from the west. Mid-table Salisbury City must have groaned to find themselves handed such an early start and lengthy journey. But Borough can expect a bumper crowd – and those spectators will be eager for a victory, to round off a 2024 which has brought the sort of drama and improbable story-lines that only used to be found in the Roy of the Rovers comics.

And we have not even mentioned the absolute cracker which awaits on New Years Day: a mercifully short ride along the coast to Woodside Road to take on Sussex rivals Worthing.

Oh, and gentle readers, your theological views – from orthodox to sceptical or somewhere in between – are no business of Herald Sport. But may we sincerely wish all our readers, all of our sportsmen and women, all who play, all who support, all who selflessly coach and organise – the very happiest, healthiest and most joyful Christmas!