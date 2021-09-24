Eastbourne Borough relish prospect of Sussex derby in FA Cup

Eastbourne Borough celebrate FA Cup progress at Hanwell / Picture: Lydia-Nick Redman

The Sports will visit Isthmian premier outfit Horsham in the third qualifying round a week tomorrow after the Hornets beat Kingstonian in a replay on Tuesday night.

Bloor, having guided his team to a 2-0 win at Hanwell in their tie last Saturday, watched Horsham’s win and is under no illusions about the task ahead if Borough are to keep alive hopes of a place in the ‘proper’ rounds for a second straight year.

“Horsham have an excellent side under an excellent manager, Dom Di Paola. Whereas Hanwell Town were quite new on our radar, Horsham are more of a known quantity. It’s a super tie and is sure to be close,” he said.

“But before that, we have league business, and Braintree Town at home tomorrow.

“Last season’s Braintree may have been tail-enders, but that is far from the truth now. With a change of management and some very good signings, they are a strong and physical side and very well-drilled. We will need to be at it.”

Spectators can pay at the gate with cash or card for the 3pm tussle.

The Sports are in pretty good shape.

Since the opening-day disaster against Hampton, they have lost only one game – at leaders Dartford – and with Lee Worgan bringing experience in goal, they are looking solid.

In 180 minutes so far in the keeper’s jersey, Worgan has conceded just twice – a penalty and a freak deflected shot at Hemel Hempstead.

Up front Borough are averaging a healthy two goals per match – including an impressive habit of scoring late in the game. Of their 14 goals scored so far, more than half have been notched in the final quarter-hour.

“We seem to have no problem scoring goals at present, and this group certainly never stops running. That said, like all managers I can settle for a 1-0 and a clean sheet!”

It was no victory stroll at Hanwell, where Borough took 74 minutes to find the breakthrough.