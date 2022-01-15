Eastbourne Borough rocked by high-level resignations
Eastbourne Borough fans have been stunned by news of a series of resignations from the EBFC Community Interest Company board of directors.
A statement issued on the club's website on Saturday night said: "We are sad to announce, with a heavy heart that 8 Directors of the club have tendered their resignations from the Board and their respective positions within the club. This includes the Chairman and the CEO. These resignations are with effect from 6.00pm on 15/01/2022.
"Along with these directors' resignations, we are also sad to announce the resignations of the CIC Company Secretary, effective from the CIC AGM, and the club Commercial and Community Manager. All wish the club the best of luck in all future endeavours."
