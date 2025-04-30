Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One thousand tickets in the first half-hour! Tickets for Eastbourne Borough’s play-off semi-final are flying out of the booking windows – even before the Sports know who their opponents will be.

Borough have a home tie at the ReachTV Stadium on Sunday (4th May), against the winners of Wednesday night’s eliminator between Worthing and Maidstone United. And as soon as booking opened at 11am on Tuesday morning, fans were eagerly snapping up their tickets.

Astonishingly, 1,000 tickets had been sold - online as well as in-person - within the first half hour of bookings opening.

With season-ticket holders first in the queue, the club is keen to give proper priority to their regular supporters. Quite rightly, if you put in the hard miles to Chippenham in November, and Weston-super-Mare in December, you have earned the right to a play-off showdown in the May sunshine.

Priory Lane has been packed in recent weeks - and will be again on Sunday for the play-off semi | Picture: Lydia Redman

That queue had actually formed, across the Priory Lane car park, by 10.30 on Tuesday morning, and – after a very slight glitch in the software for the online procedure – happy punters were clutching, or downloading, their prized admission tickets for Sunday.

Eastbourne’s semi-final opponents will be known after the Wednesday eliminator, but both Worthing and Maidstone fans do travel in numbers, and general manager John Bonar already has the ducks in a row.

“The game will be segregated, and we are assuming a sell-out. We anticipate home support to be capped at slightly below 2,900. Our opponents will receive 15% of ground capacity, as stipulated in the National League’s rules,” he said.

Don’t delay if you want to be a part of Eastbourne Borough’s biggest game for well over a decade. Were you there to see Ollie Rowland’s last-minute FA Cup penalty against Oxford United? Or to witness Jamie Taylor strike one of the greatest goals the Lane has ever seen, to defeat AFC Wimbledon? It’s time for the next chapter to be written…