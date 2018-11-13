Eastbourne Borough sign Lewes defender ahead of Concord Rangers test

Eastbourne Borough have signed defender Stacey Freeman on a dual-registration basis from Lewes in a bid to improve their leaky defence.

Stacey, son of Rooks manager Darren, has caught the eye of Borough boss Jamie Howell with his performances for Lewes this season and will go straight into Eastbourne’s squad for tonight’s (Tuesday) trip to Concord Rangers.

Speaking of the move, Darren said: “We have a very good relationship with Eastbourne Borough and they asked if they could take a look at Stacey.

“It’s a good opportunity for Stacey to test himself at a higher level.”

Eastbourne Borough are 12th in the National League South on 24 points from 16 matches and have conceded 24 goals.