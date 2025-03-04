Three years after playing at Wembley, Littlehampton Town have another grand occasion to look forward to – they’ve reached the Sussex Senior Cup final at the Amex.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Marigolds love a cup run but were second favourites against two-divisions-higher Eastbourne Borough in Tuesday night’s semi-final at Culver Road.

But goals by George Gaskin and Scott Faber, either side of a Matt Green strike for the National South side, clinched an upset and set up a trip to Brighton’s home ground for the Isthmian south east division side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ll play Horsham or Brighton U21s in the final in May. The other semi-final is due to be played on March 18.

Littlehampton’s place in the final should come as no surprise, really. They’ve marked themselves out as top-class cup fighters in recent seasons, and played in the FA Vase final in 2022, losing to Newport Pagnell but giving the town a day it will remember forever and becoming the first Sussex side to reach the Vase showpiece.

They’ve also enjoyed good days in the FA Cup and FA Trophy – and have caused more than their share of shocks in the county cup.

The defeat will be a big disappointment for Adam Murray and his Borough side, but they have the consolation of an exciting league run-in in which they are going for the National South title or a prime play-off spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, it was also a good night for Worthing – they kept up their National South title push with a 2-1 win at home to Bath City.

Littlehampton Town and Eastbourne Borough in semi-final action at Culver Road | Picture: Lydia Redman

Jack Spong and Danny Cashman got the goals, both in the second half, with Cashman’s winner coming 11 minutes from the end of the 90 and just seven minutes after Kieran Parselle had levelled for Bath.

It puts Chris Agutter’s side one point behind leaders Dorking with a game in hand. They host Chesham on Saturday.

In the Isthmian premier, Hastings remain10 points from safety after a 2-0 defeat at Chatham. Kian Garlinge and Freddie Sears got the goals, the second coming after United were convinced they should have had a free-kick given in their favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Isthmian south east division, Three Bridges stay seventh after a 1-1 draw at Beckenham, East Grinstead are 13 points clear of the relegation zone after beating Hythe 3-1, but Steyning are still in trouble – sitting bottom and eight points from safety after a 2-0 reverse at Deal.