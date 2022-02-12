The Sports wore plain white for the National South clash against the second-placed Stones to highlight the No More Red campaign against knife crime and youth violence that Arsenal have been at the forefront of. Two goals from Charley Kendall were not enough for Danny Bloor's men but they ran their Kent visitors close. Check out all the pictures from the match - by Lydia and Nick Redman and Andy Pelling - on this page and the ones linked. Get all the Priory Lane news in the Herald - every Friday.