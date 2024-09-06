Eastbourne Borough went sixth in the National South table on Tuesday night – but the manner in which they did it left boss Adam Murray with plenty to ponder.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A first-half goal by Alfie Pavey was enough for a 1-0 win over Enfield Town at Priory Lane – but Murray was unhappy Borough’s standard slipped after that to give the visitors hope of saving the game.

In the event, Borough held on for the win, which came three days after they’d twice come from behind to draw 2-2 with Dorking Wanderers at the Lane thanks to Jayden Davis and Will Harley goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, as takes his team to Truro tomorrow for a seventh-versus-sixth clash, Murray has warned his players they need to be at 100 per cent for 90 minutes – not just for 30.

Adam Murray issues the orders as Eastbourne Borough take on Enfield Town | Picture: Lydia Redman

"For the first 30 minutes it was the best we’ve been – even better than Saturday, I’d say. We started fast, we created a lot of chances,” Murray told the club media.

"Then we took our foot off the gas and thought we could just coast through and it was going to be easy. But you don’t be successful in any league by thinking you can coast at 60 per cent. When we’re at 100 per cent we’re a very, very good team and in the first 30 minutes we did dominate. But they (Enfield) are a good side and if you let them back into the game you’ll end up defneding your box for long periods.

"And we did that second half – we didn’t get control of the game. We didn’t show that focus that we needed to. We made rash decisions. But I’m a big believer that if you can win games when you’re not at your best, it’s a big positive."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray said the sign of a ‘proper team’ would have been one that put the Enfield game to bed within 30 minutes and carry on dominating.

"We shouldn’t be hanging on in games like that. We allowed them back into the game and credit to them, they put us under a lot of stress in the second half.

"We gave away stupid fouls – there’s too many stupid fouls that we don’t need to do.

"We created our own pressure. We needed better decision-making in the final ten minutes."

Murray promised ‘work, work, work’ to make sure they do things better at Truro and for future games. But he added: “It’s three points, it’s a clean sheet, and the fans were really good.”