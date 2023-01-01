There was National League South action today (New Year’s Day) as Worthing went to Hampton and Richmond, who they beat 4-3 on Boxing Day, and Eastbourne Borough hosted Havant, who they defeated 2-1 last week.
Worthing claimed a point in south west London, the match ending 0-0 to leave Worthing in sixth place with 40 points.
But Borough were well beaten at home to Havant – conceding three goals in seven minutes midway through the first half and having only a later Charlie Walker to show for their efforts as they lost 3-1. Danny Bloor’s team fall to seventh as a result.
We’ll have more here from both games later.
Bank holiday Monday brings a busy programme of Isthmian League and SCFL action.
Here’s the highlights of Monday’s fixture list – and again we will bring you news of those games on this website as the action unfolds.
With more rain forecast and pitches already wet from a lot of rain over the past few days, it’s worth checking with host clubs’ social media channels on the day if you’re planning to attend any matches.
Monday fixtures
Isthmian premier
Horsham v Hastings
Lewes v Bognor
Isthmian south east
East Grinstead Town v Chichester City
Lancing v Littlehampton Town
Three Bridges v Burgess Hill Town
Whitehawk v Haywards Heath Town
SCFL premier
AFC Uckfield Town v Lingfield
Alfold v Broadbridge Heath
Crawley Down Gatwick v Crowborough Athletic
Eastbourne United v Bexhill United
Midhurst & Ease v Loxwood
Peacehaven & Tels v AFC Varndeanians
Saltdean United v Newhaven
Steyning Town v Horsham YMCA
SCFL Div 1
Chessington & Hook United v Forest Row
Dorking Wanderers 'B' v Epsom & Ewell First
East Preston v Arundel
Hailsham Town v Montpelier Villa
Oakwood v Godalming Town
Shoreham v Seaford Town
SCFL Div 2
Southwater v Capel