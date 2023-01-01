There may have been a blank Saturday to end 2022 for the vast majority of Sussex’s non-league sides – but they’re making up for it now 2023 has dawned.

There was National League South action today (New Year’s Day) as Worthing went to Hampton and Richmond, who they beat 4-3 on Boxing Day, and Eastbourne Borough hosted Havant, who they defeated 2-1 last week.

Worthing claimed a point in south west London, the match ending 0-0 to leave Worthing in sixth place with 40 points.

But Borough were well beaten at home to Havant – conceding three goals in seven minutes midway through the first half and having only a later Charlie Walker to show for their efforts as they lost 3-1. Danny Bloor’s team fall to seventh as a result.

Action from Worthing's National South draw at Bath City | Picture: Mike Gunn

We’ll have more here from both games later.

Bank holiday Monday brings a busy programme of Isthmian League and SCFL action.

Here’s the highlights of Monday’s fixture list – and again we will bring you news of those games on this website as the action unfolds.

With more rain forecast and pitches already wet from a lot of rain over the past few days, it’s worth checking with host clubs’ social media channels on the day if you’re planning to attend any matches.

Monday fixtures

Isthmian premier

Horsham v Hastings

Lewes v Bognor

Isthmian south east

East Grinstead Town v Chichester City

Lancing v Littlehampton Town

Three Bridges v Burgess Hill Town

Whitehawk v Haywards Heath Town

SCFL premier

AFC Uckfield Town v Lingfield

Alfold v Broadbridge Heath

Crawley Down Gatwick v Crowborough Athletic

Eastbourne United v Bexhill United

Midhurst & Ease v Loxwood

Peacehaven & Tels v AFC Varndeanians

Saltdean United v Newhaven

Steyning Town v Horsham YMCA

SCFL Div 1

Chessington & Hook United v Forest Row

Dorking Wanderers 'B' v Epsom & Ewell First

East Preston v Arundel

Hailsham Town v Montpelier Villa

Oakwood v Godalming Town

Shoreham v Seaford Town

SCFL Div 2

