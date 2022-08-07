Action and goal celebrations from Eastbourne Borough's 3-1 win at Oxford City in the National League South | Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough win at Oxford City - the match in 22 pictures

Eastbourne Borough started 2022-23 with a 3-1 win at the ground where they ended 2021-22 with a loss - Oxford City.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 7th August 2022, 5:41 pm
Updated Sunday, 7th August 2022, 5:43 pm

Goals by James Hammond, Mitch Dickenson and Greg Luer earned Danny Bloor's team the three points and second spot in the opening-day league table. See the best of the pictures from the victory by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked. Get the Sports latest in the Eastbourne Herald every Friday.

