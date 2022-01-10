Eastbourne Borough win at Oxford City - the match in pictures

Two goals from Charley Kendall secured the points for Danny Bloor' s team, who has not played since before Christmas. Check out a gallery of pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked. Get all the latest from Priory Lane in the Herald - out every Friday.
Celebrations at Oxford City / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman
Borough celebrate after Charley Kendall strikes at Oxford City / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 win at Oxford City / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman
