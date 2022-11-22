Eastbourne Borough, Worthing and Bognor Regis Town discover next FA Trophy opponents

There were mixed fortunes for the three remaining Sussex clubs in the FA Trophy in today’s third round draw, which produced one home tie and two away trips for the trio.

Eastbourne Borough will entertain Bracknell Town. Borough’s reward for their memorable victory on the home patch of National South leaders Ebbsfleet is a home tie against the Berkshire side who have already enjoyed Cup limelight – with a televised FA Cup clash with Ipswich Town earlier this month.

The Sports and Bracknell were the last two clubs to be drawn out of the drum in Tuesday afternoon’s draw – which also produced road trips for the other Sussex clubs remaining in the Trophy.

Bognor Regis Town must travel to Southern League pace-setters Banbury United. The Rocks progressed to this stage with a win over Sussex rivals Lewes, in a Dripping Pan thriller that was only decided on penalties.

Eastbourne Borough on the way to winning at Ebbsfleet | Picture: Lydia Redman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing have arguably the toughest challenge, with an away trip to National League Maidstone, who were National South champions last season and enjoy huge support at the Gallagher Stadium. The Rebels gained a fairly comfortable victory at Woodside Road on Saturday, against fellow National South club Weymouth.

And the Rebels, like Borough, will see this competition as a realistic pathway, and a chance to ignite a season which – most observers would agree – should see both Sussex clubs in at least comfortable mid-table, if not higher. Bognor Regis Town – who reached the Trophy semi-final in 2016, bowing out over two legs to Grimsby Town – are enjoying a useful league season and will be undaunted by the trip to Oxfordshire to face a fellow Step Three club.

The competition reaches its climax on a Wembley Finals Day which, last May, saw Wrexham defeated by Bromley – straight after Littlehampton Town’s historic appearance in the FA Vase Final. Third round ties will be played on Saturday 17th December, with kick-off times and other arrangements to be announced.

Worthing got the better of Weymouth | Picture: Mike Gunn

Advertisement Hide Ad