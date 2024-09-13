The Emirates FA Cup journey – with the May 17 final a mere ten rounds away – begins tomorrow (Sat 14th) for Eastbourne Borough. And their visitors Boreham Wood are actually only a short bus ride away from Destination Wembley.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a full decade – back in the Widdrington days – since the two clubs met. Since then, Boreham Wood have climbed to the National League, where they were solid mid-table members and even had brief flirtations with promotion to the Football League, before slipping to relegation on the very final Saturday of last season.

And there was a dramatic pre-tie twist on Friday morning when Boreham Wood announced they had parted company with manager Ross Jenkins. A club statement said: “Boreham Wood Football Club can confirm that the Club has parted company with Head Coach Ross Jenkins with immediate effect. Everyone at the Club would like to thank Ross for his efforts during his time at Meadow Park and wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short while later Wood announced the return of Luke Garrard to Meadow Park as first team manager, so his first task will be to lead his players into the Priory Lane tie.

Adam Murray shouts the orders at Truro - now he is preparing Borough for an FA Cup clash with Boreham Wood | Picture: Lydia Redman

Highlights of Wood’s decade since their last clash with Borough include a run to the fifth round of the FA Cup, losing to Everton, and in National League play-offs, a semi-final defeat to Notts County.

The North London outfit, not a natural “big club” in the mould of a Notts County or a Wrexham, have benefited from a very close alliance with Arsenal Football Club, whose ladies teams have played for many seasons at an impressively developed Meadow Park.

But there are no divine rights in football, and no mercy for a club which suffers a feeble season. The squad is full of experience – including Ghanaian international Kwesi Appiah up front and ageless Nathan Ashmore in goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appiah in fact rescued a point for the Wood last Saturday, with a stoppage-time equalizer at Hampton and Richmond: not the sort of form to suggest an all-conquering season and instant return to the National League. And in their previous league fixture, Wood’s colours were lowered by Worthing 2-1 – with an absolutely stunning winner by Danny Cashman for the Rebels.

This time last year, it was Worthing who tipped Mark Beard’s Borough out of the FA Cup, courtesy of a Jake Robinson goal and the most astonishing of double saves in the 90th minute by Rebels’ keeper Roco Rees. Can we expect heroics tomorrow – and from whom?

No doubt Adam Murray would gladly settle for a solid team performance and a more mundane finale – as long as it sees his Borough side through to the next round. And owner Simon Leslie – as he tells Herald readers on page INSERT PAGE – will relish a victory for all the right reasons: profile-raising, momentum, rewarding Borough’s increasingly eager fans. Oh, and a Cup run would start to bring a handy revenue return on the owner’s massive and generous investment.

For the fans, there is simply nothing better. That post-match speculation of how far a Cup run could reach, and Monday lunchtime’s eager seeking-out of the draw for the next round. And the hope – perfectly realistic – of another Blackpool tie, three seasons on from that live-coverage special day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How will it play out, tomorrow at the ReachTV Stadium? Cagey or carefree, stylish or slugging match? Given Boreham Wood’s wobbly early season, Ross Jenkins would no doubt settle for a tight game and a Tuesday night replay up in North London.

As for Murray’s men, a glance at the impressive early league form hides one particular paradox: Borough have climbed to second place in National South with just nine goals scored in their eight matches. Miserly, dour defence? Passion-killing negative tactics?

Not a bit of it. Borough have at least two of the fastest attackers in the league (hmmm, that will start a debate…) and when it needs to be, their transition through midfield is devastatingly quick. Three or four of their victories so far have been earned by also slamming the back doors shut – but Murray’s team can play it either way. And with key players returning to fitness, the options are dazzling.

Up for the Cup? This tie is intriguing, finely balanced – and unmissable.