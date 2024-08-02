Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Football. Eat. Sleep. Repeat. Football. Eat. Sleep. Repeat. After the briefest of close seasons, we are clicking back into a routine that will carry Eastbourne Borough – and scores of other clubs – through until next May.

For the Sports, the phoney war concludes tomorrow (Saturday, 3.00pm) with a visit to face Isthmian League neighbours Lewes FC at the Dripping Pan. The game rounds off a programme of eight pre-season friendlies, with just one defeat – a 0-1 reverse at AFC Totton on Tuesday night.

Not that Borough manager Adam Murray will lose too much sleep over that reverse in Hampshire. AFC Totton are a well-funded outfit who have raced up to Southern League premier level, with such names as ex-Southampton striker Charlie Austin in the ranks, and another former Saint, James Beattie, as director of football.

Only a late penalty for the home side separated the teams, as Murray gave minutes on the pitch to some seventeen players. In Borough’s previous game, the boss had overseen a pretty tight 2-0 victory over an eager and competitive Charlton Athletic XI. A goal in each half – a cracker from Alfie Pavey, who looks a terrific capture, and a neat finish by Siya Ligendza – separated the teams.

Eastbourne Borough take on Charlton | Picture: Nick Redman

Interestingly – and just when we spectators were starting to speculate on a starting XI for the National South opener against Chesham United – Adam tweaked the shape slightly and the personnel significantly. Three or four players found themselves in different roles, some with more success than others.

But that, of course, is the point of pre-season – together with building towards peak physical fitness. “it was incredibly valuable in terms of learning. The mark of a good team is finding a way to win even when you’re not at your best, and we did that today.

“Pre-season games are about building habits and learning. While our performance levels weren’t where they should be, the experience was invaluable. Winning today, even without playing our best, shows our resilience.”

And if the Gaffer believes Borough’s team-building is very much on course, the wider football world is also beginning to take note. Ten days ago, with at least one major betting company, the Sports were on offer at a generous 20-1 to claim the National South title – odds which were then suddenly slashed to 12-1, and which have now shortened further.

“Somebody must have popped a couple of hundred quid on!” was the wry observation from CEO Alan Williams. Not, of course, that canny club officers – or indeed Herald reporters – would ever wish to influence Herald readers. But there must be a good few Borough supporters out there who endured last season's relegation scramble - and are confident of seeing their favourites very much nearer to the top of National South this year.

Meanwhile, see next week’s Herald for a full assessment of the National South runners and riders.