Eastbourne Borough’s win at Enfield shows Widdrington is making his mark

Forget August and September, when watching Eastbourne Borough was more a duty than a delight. Shrug off October, when Priory Lane was in a kind of interim managerial limbo. The first day of November – last Saturday – finally delivered a Sports performance and victory to be celebrated.

One striker doesn’t make a season; but one in-form centre-forward, who leads the line in that old-fashioned sense and who genuinely frightens opponents, is a massive asset. Step forward, Pemi Aderoju.

On loan for the season from Peterborough United, he is a genial giant who has grown into the role. He is quick and strong, and he is getting greedier. On Saturday, he claimed what might yet turn out to be Borough’s goal of the season. But more of that later.

The North London weather was grey and mizzly, but the welcome was friendly and the venue is special and rather distinctive.

Enfield Town – a club formed, and now owned, by a group of supporters who broke away from their original parent club – are thrilled to be holding their own in National South. Their QE2 Stadium – with the main clubhouse formed in the shape of an ocean liner – is on every true groundhopper’s list.

The spectators’ view, across the athletics track, is a little bit distant, but amply compensated by the banter up in the main stand, and by the real ground coffee at sensible prices.

The Pink Army had arrived in force – a charabanc without an empty seat, filled by supporters aged literally from eight to 84 (the latter a lady celebrating her birthday in style!).

After a guard of honour for home skipper Sam Youngs, celebrating a club record 850 appearances, it was Borough who looked quicker, Josh Anifowose drilling a low cross which was struck wide. For a while neither keeper was troubled, although the Towners’ long throws kept Borough on alert.

We had a few seconds of mayhem when Ryan Sandford – generally a Mr Dependable in goal – dropped the ball in the goalmouth, but he redeemed himself with a superhuman save from Youngs. Like North London buses, we were needing a goal – then two turned up in two minutes.

The Towners scrambled their way into a 1-0 lead, Henry Hawkins pouncing at the back post after a set-piece. And almost instantly, the Sports were level, with a strike which must surely be short-listed for goal of the season.

A smart lay-back from the right flank to young midfielder Arthur Grout, who curled in a lovely diagonal ball – where Pemi Aderoju sent a missile of a header into the net before home keeper Forster had even moved. It was a moment that turned the match, and – who knows – maybe a strike to reset Borough’s season.

But 1-1 scorelines will not lever the Sports away from those cloying relegation places: Tommy’s team need victories.

Half-time came and went, and Eastbourne were looking the more confident and cohesive team. On 52 minutes, super work by Josh Anifowose on the right brought a tussle of bodies in the Enfield goal area, and that man Aderojui stabbed the free ball into the net.

Two goals, one masterful and one a bit messy, would prove enough to claim three points. The Towners battled mightily, although it was the Sports who came closest, one header hitting the post and a Jayden Davis fizzer across the goalmouth just lacking a touch to convert it.

No matter: the Sports had notched their second league victory of this eventful season. And perhaps for the first time, Widdrington could feel that this was his team, and his team’s success.