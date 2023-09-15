The excitement of the Emirates FA Cup will hit Eastbourne tomorrow – in not one, but two appetising ties.

Borough boss Mark Beard on the sidelines at Yeovil - he loves the FA Cup and leads the Sports into it this weekend v Worthing | Picture: Nick Redman

At Priory Lane, Eastbourne Borough entertain National South rivals Worthing in one of the ties of the round. And a mile to the south, Princes Park Oval will witness Eastbourne United’s latest step on the March to the Arch – a mere nine rounds away, for Saturday’s victors!

Inside every football spectator, there is a player mentally making every pass and kicking every ball. But inside almost every football manager, there is a player who has actually done it. Ask Mark Beard.

“Yes, the FA Cup has been good to me. When I was a quite young player at Millwall, we played Arsenal, getting a nil-nil draw at home, and in the replay at Highbury I scored the opening goal after 11 minutes as we won 2-0.

Eastbourne United celebrate the goal that beat Epsom and Ewell and set up their tie with Berkhamsted | Picture: Joe Knight

“Then in the next round we faced Chelsea – again nil-nil at home – and we beat them on penalties in the replay at Stamford Bridge. In the fifth round we were put out by QPR, who at that time were also a Premier League club.”

And, almost as an afterthought: “And of course I was at Sheffield United when we had a run to the FA Cup semi-final in 1998.” Best of those FA Cup moments? “Oh, definitely scoring at Highbury – I’ve dined out on that one a few times!”

Priory Lane may be a slightly more modest setting than Arsenal’s historic former home, but Mark is just as eager for another Cup adventure. “The FA Cup is the most special football competition in the world – just the magic of it really. Anyone can play anyone, and the further you go, the closer you get to the chance of playing one of the really big clubs.

“That’s the dream for any club. It is more than just another football match. This one is a Sussex derby as well, and that gives it a special dimension.

“I’ve known Adam Hinshelwood well for several years. He’s a very good friend and we’ve worked together at Brighton. His teams play fantastic football – in a similar style to us. So the game has the makings of a great spectacle!”

Hinshelwood has enjoyed great success with his current team – including a National South play-off semi-final last season – and with just three or four new faces this term, Worthing look a settled side. “Yes, that’s 100% true. You look at clubs at all levels, and they often take as long as three or four years in building. It’s gone really well for Adam.”

Beard’s Borough, by contrast, are still a project in progress. But the signs are promising. The manager left Yeovil’s Huish Park a frustrated man last Saturday, after the Sports had played impressively in many phases of the game, only to be undone by at least two avoidable goals in a 3-2 defeat.

The Eastbourne gaffer, though, is a thinker and a careful planner. Speaking to the Herald after another of his thorough, high-intensity daytime training sessions, Beard was happy to leave the decibel duties to Saturday’s home crowd. “Priory Lane’s the place to be! Can’t wait! Get down here, give us some noise and make it a real cracking local derby!”

Maddeningly, local fans must choose between the Worthing clash and Eastbourne United’s home tie with Berkhamsted. After their breathless victory in the last round over Epsom and Ewell – clinched by Haydn Beaconsfield’s last-minute winner – Anthony Storey’s side face potentially trickier opponents this time.

Berkhamsted – the Comrades – play in Division One South of the Southern League, a notch higher in the Pyramid than United. But the Berkshire side have won only one – and drawn three – of their eight league games this season, and United will surely fancy their chances on home turf.

