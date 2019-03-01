Eastbourne teenager signs two-year contract with Brighton

A talented and committed young footballer from Eastbourne, Jaydon Fuller, has signed a two-year contract with Brighton.

Jaydon, 13, began his football journey at the age of five and represented a number of youth teams in the town.

At eight years of age, he joined manager Lee Walsh at Eastbourne Town Youth. There, his talent began to flourish and he was described as a very creative and consistent goal scorer for the team.

Jaydon enjoyed England Schools Cup success with Cavendish School, and advanced for trials at South East Sussex Schools and Sussex.

The goals kept coming and Jaydon’s game kept improving.

His South East Sussex manager Jim Colston is also a scout at Brighton and recommended him for an eight week, category one trial, which Jaydon began in November 2018 with Brighton.

Colston also made him an offer for a scholarship to Claremont Independent School Football Academy.

Jaydon’s proud mum, Sarah Veevers said, “In January, Jaydon said goodbye to Cavendish School and began his 7am to 7pm commute, education and football conditioning.

“It has been hard at times, but Jaydon wakes to his alarm every morning, manages his homework and gives it 100 per cent.”

During his time at Brighton, Jaydon scored a hat-trick on his youth debut and has been learning and improving from all the caoching staff at the Premier League club.

Sarah added, “It paid off, because on February 19 Jaydon signed a two year contract with Brighton and was told, ‘he impressed from the start’.

“Jaydon proves that dedication, commitment and staying humble can earn you a place where you want to be. He will be an exciting boy to watch in the years to come.”