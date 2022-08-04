Eastbourne Town and Eastbourne United make bright SCFL starts

Town are fourth in the table after kicking off with a 3-0 win at newly promoted Roffey and a fiery 1-1 draw at home to AFC Uckfield in midweek.

United began with a 3-1 home victory over Horsham YMCA but lost 1-0 away to league new boys Crowborough on Tuesday night.

Both are in FA Cup extra preliminary round action tomorrow – Eastboune Town host Steyning while United go to Surrey side Westfield.

Eastbourne Town and AFC Uckfield battle | Picture: Joe Knight

Tyler Capon, Lloyd Cotton and Jacob James Minty got the goals that gave Town a winning start at Roffey.

On Tuesday night a relatively quiet first half was anything but clam after the break.

Uckfield took the lead midway through the second half with a lovely finish curling into the top corner – there was nothing Chris Winterton could do about the excellent strike.

This was followed by 20 minutes of chaos, which saw both, Lloyd Cotton and Town manager Jude Macdonald sent off.

Tyler Scrafton celebrates scoring for Eastbourne United v Horsham YMCA | Picture by Joe Knight

Lazy challenges came in left, right and centre as both sides upped the tempo.

Cotton was sent for an early bath as his sliding challenge was deemed a second bookable offence by the referee.

The ref also decided he had heard enough from the Town manager and decided to send him for a short trip behind the dugout.

After all the chaos, Town earned a penalty in the last minute of the game through Leke Ademola’s quick feet in the boxwhich drew a foul from a defender.

Up stepped Anesu Sisimayi, who slotted home from the spot to snatch a point for never-say-die Town.

Eastbourne United had Tyler Scrafton and Max Thompson among the scoers as they saw off Horsham YMCA 3-1. But they couldn’t repeat the feat in midweek at Crowborough as a goal by Ben Michael Hermitage proved the difference between the sides.