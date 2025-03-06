Eastbourne Town have had mixed results in recent weeks – but they are still targeting a top-half finish. We caught up with manager Jude Macdonald to reflect on those games and look at what’s ahead – starting with a daunting visit to leaders Ramsgate this Saturday.

Your past three games have been a 0-0 draw with Hythe, a 1-0 win at Ashford and a 4-2 loss at home to Margate. Any positives to take from either or both of those?

We really struggled to get hold of the game against Hythe and it was disappointing, especially after the immense performance on the Tuesday evening against Burgess Hill with 10 men, when we drew 1-1.

The key when you can't play well is to make sure you don't lose and the boys did that and kept a clean sheet with it.

Jude Macdonald | Picture: Josh Claxton

Ashford was another scrappy game and another clean sheet; we didn't play well by any stretch of the imagination, but against some of these big budget Kent sides you have to roll your sleeves up and do the dirty stuff – and we did that really well to get three points.

It meant we were unbeaten in February and only conceded one goal, which was a 91st minute penalty v Burgess Hill, so the players can be really proud.

Unfortunately our bubble was well and truly burst v Margate on Saturday, being 3-0 down early on. The boys really fought back in the second half and we were probably unlucky not to equalise before Margate scored their fourth.

Your league position is very mid-table - a long way from the relegation zone, a fair way from the play-off chase - does that make it harder to motivate players for the final set of games, or is there still a strong desire to finish well and maybe end in the top half?

It can do and I can see why it might be difficult, but it doesn't seem to have changed the group and it certainly hasn't changed the focus of us as staff.

We really want to finish in the top half and we want to put together a side that can be just as competitive next season - that is the plan at the moment and it starts now.

This Saturday's opponents Ramsgate have been so good this season – as they were last year. Will you prepare any differently as you're playing them, or just try to concentrate on your own game?

If we focused too much on Ramsgate then we would end up going there in complete fear. They are an incredible side and have blown away so many teams this year.

If they are putting five past Broadbridge Heath, who are really well organised and well coached, then you know that it's going to be a really tough game.

That being said, it's 11 v 11 on the day and we will have a game plan that we think will create some chances for us.

We go into every single game with the mindset that we are going to win and that won't be any different for Ramsgate, despite how good they are. We don't want to be in this league to just make up the numbers.

Any player news - ins and outs in the squad or injury updates?

We have re-signed Ollie Davies from Burgess Hill and he was last season's top goalscorer so that adds pace and quality to our forward line. JJ Walker is still suspended and Alex Brewer's loan from Burgess Hill has been extended to after the Sevenoaks game.

Anesu Sisimayi has just been cleared to start running again so hopefully he can be involved between now and the end of the season.