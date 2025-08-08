Eastbourne Town aim to put an early FA Cup exit behind them when they kick off a new Isthmian South East season tomorrow.

Town lost their extra preliminary round replay 3-2 at Ashford Town after two late Marcin Ruda goals had secured a 2-2 draw in the first tie.

Town boss Jude Macdonald said: “Both games were tight. The first was more each team having a half each, and the second was more a classic FA Cup match.

“We were so poor in the first half of the first game and it’s a shame as we’d put a lot into pre-season – it’s not the way we wanted to look as we got underway. The boys did well to earn a replay when they had no right to.

Eastbourne Town celebrate a pre-season goal at Seaford - but it's a tough start to the campaign proper for them | Picture: Josh Claxton

“Tuesday was a game that had pretty much everything. Although we started brightly, they scored two really well-taken goals and were a threat on the counter for 120 minutes.

“I believe Ashford were worthy winners over the two games, I don’t have any complaints. There’s loads of things we knew we needed to improve and there isn’t anything massively new to come out of the two games that we didn’t have half a mind on already.

"It’s down to us now to coach those elements of the game to help us on Saturday and beyond.

Town start the league campaign with games at Three Bridges (Saturday) and Hastings (Wednesday) as floodlight work continues at the Saffrons.

Macdonald said: “Our new floodlights were meant to be in for the start of the season and a delay has meant that we have had to reverse our Hastings game.

"Two away games to start is always tough, but when it’s against two Sussex sides - one with play-off experience and another with play-off level finances - it’s going to be as tough as it comes.

"That being said, these are the sort of games that the boys wanted to be involved in when we got promoted and the mindset in our dressing room is always about how we can win games. Despite how difficult these two matches will be, we are always thinking about how to get a result.

“We are hoping to get another player or two over the line before the start of the season, but we will have to wait to see if those get worked out or not.”