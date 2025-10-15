Eastbourne Town launch new online ticket system

Eastbourne Town FC have announced a new partnership with Online Ticket Seller, a leading local ticketing platform, to enhance the club’s matchday experience and streamline ticket sales for supporters.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the collaboration, all fixtures and events will now be available to purchase online through a dedicated ticket shop: https://etfc.onlineticketseller.com. This purpose-built platform allows fans to secure their tickets in advance quickly and easily, ensuring a smoother entry process on matchdays.

Online Ticket Seller will also be providing state-of-the-art hardware and software at the club’s turnstiles, enabling seamless synchronisation between online and in-person sales. This integration will improve ticket scanning, reduce queue times, and enhance the overall experience for supporters and staff alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christos Stylianou, Managing Director of Online Ticket Seller, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Eastbourne Town FC. As a local business, we’ve always taken great pride in supporting our community and local football clubs. This partnership represents another important step in helping local sport embrace the benefits of digital ticketing.”

The Eastbourne Town squad

Eastbourne Town FC Chairman Dave Shearing added: “This is a fantastic step forward for the club. Working with a local company like Online Ticket Seller means we’re not only modernising the way we operate, but also staying true to our values as a community-focused club.

"We’re proud to represent local football, run by local people, for local people — and this partnership makes it easier than ever for our fans to get behind the team.”

Through its advanced platform, Online Ticket Seller offers a complete event management solution, including online sales, point-of-sale systems, access control, reporting tools, and marketing support. Further details about the company’s services can be found at www.onlineticketseller.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club said this partnership marked an exciting new chapter for them, reinforcing their commitment to modernisation while maintaining their proud local roots. Fans can now look forward to a more efficient, connected, and enjoyable matchday experience.