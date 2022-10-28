Eastbourne United, after a 0-0 SCFL Premier draw at Hassocks last weekend, won 3-2 at Newhaven in midweek in the RUR Cup.

United started fast-paced and within ten minutes they were 1-0 up after great play on the right by Charlie Yates, who crossed to leave Mason Creese with a tap-in.

United carried on attacking, with Newhaven still trying to find their foot in the game, and another good move down the right saw Ellis Cormarck cross to the near post, where Max Thompson fired it in to make it 2-0. Just before half-time, Simon Johnson got United’s third from a corner.

Eastbourne United in recent goalscoring action | Pic: Joe Knight

The second half started with Newhaven wanting to get back in the game. Ten minutes into the half they made it 3-1 - and late on the Dockers got a second. United defended well to hold on to the lead and claim their place in the next round.

United manager Anthony Storey said: “We knew it was going to be a tough game, having played them not long ago in the league. They are a good side and they have players that can cause problems – as do we. It was a good match to watch. The lads deserved the win.”