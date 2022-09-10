Eastbourne United are six hitters in cup

After a disappointing 2-2 draw with AFC Varndeanians in the league at the weekend, they put near neighbours Seaford to the sword in fine style.United stepped out at The Oval with three new faces in the starting 11 - Mason Creese, Taurun Rohilla and Charlie Yates.From the first whistle United showed they wanted to play at high intensity.

Early on a Creese cross fell to Arron Hopkinson but his volley sent the ball just wide.The opener came from Max Thompson’s left foot after a long ball played behind the Seaford Town back line, that he controlled before firing in.

Soon Creese was brought down in the penalty box and Thompson made it two from the spot.

Eastbourne United celebrate a goal in a recent clash with Horsham YMCA | Picture: Joe Knight

United had their tails up and soon had their third goal, Ellis Cormack winning the ball in midfield and releasing Hopkinson to go through and slot home.

Immediately United got their fourth, Hopkinson playing a through ball down the middle that split the Seaford back line open to give Thompson his hat-trick.

Just before the half-time whistle Hopkinson crossed for Thompson whose effort was deflected in by a Seaford defender.

Seaford were better organised in the second half but United eventually made it six, through the substitute Jack Samways, firing a low strike across the goalkeeper after another brilliant set-up by Creese.United boss Anthony Storey was delighted with the result and the performance.“After Saturday’s result, the boys wanted to put that game behind them and give the club and the supporters what they deserve – good football, good performance and result,” he said.

"I’m not saying we didn’t play well in the last match, but we didn’t take our chances like we should have and here we showed we can do all three, helped by making changes in the side and bringing some fresh legs in.

"I must say well done to Mason Creese on his first team debut and also being awarded man of the match.

"Knowing him for 12 years, coaching him really early in his journey, it was a proud moment for me and for his family.

"Charlie Yates is another boy I’ve coached who made his debut for us and had a good performance.”

On Saturday, Eastbourne United couldn’t quite make it three wins in eight days as they were held to a 2-2 SCFL premier draw at home to Varndeanians.

Sam Cole cancelled out Varndeanians’ opener and after the visitors retook the lead, Max Thompson set up Harvey Mapstone for a finish in the six-yard box.Storey said: “We created chances enough to win three matches on the same day.”

Eastbourne Town’s FA Cup run is over – they lost 2-0 at home to Hanwell in last Saturday’s first qualifying round.